Hoyer Statement on Hong Kong Protests

“I stand in solidarity with the people of Hong Kong who are courageously taking to the streets to defend democracy and freedom of expression. The extradition law being pushed by the Chinese government would break the promise of Hong Kong’s 1997 transfer and erode the fabric of freedoms that protect its residents’ long-held right to free speech, a free press, and due process. It would effectively permit the disappearing of political dissidents, something many Chinese families have already suffered outside of Hong Kong. I join in expressing my strongest opposition to the Chinese-controlled Legislative Council’s effort and send my prayers for safety and success to the million peaceful protesters standing in defense of their liberty.”