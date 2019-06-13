GREECE NAMED SAFEST DESTINATION IN THE WORLD IN 2019

Kyma Villa Crete Villa Concordia Mykonos Porto Zante Zakynthos Luxury villa Santorini Greece Mykonos Street

Greece is one of the Safest Destinations in the World for travellers in 2019

Greece is one of the Safest Destinations in the World for travelers in 2019” — Linda Browne

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- More and more people are looking to explore the world by taking an experiential vacation with family and friends. Choosing the right location is paramount to ensuring you have a wonderful vacation and travellers want to create memories that will last a lifetime. For Multi-generational families, the priority can be to ensure that they spend precious time together with their family who they may not see every day and because time is one of the most valuable commodities it is important to choose the right destination and the right accommodation. For this type of traveller, safety has become one of the most important factors, especially when travelling with a young family. More often than not, customers seek a truly safe location, that offers peace of mind when you are away. Greece is among one of 20 top destinations that are considered to be the safest in the world.

Thirty-eight per cent of international travellers currently claims that political instability and terror threats will have an influence on their travel planning for 2019, according to IPK International CEO Rolf Freitag.

Greece is one of the Safest Destinations in the World for travellers in 2019. The fact is that Greece has a reputation as being one of the most beautiful destinations in Europe, and the safety of its visitors is paramount.

So, what makes Greece so special? From Santorini and Mykonos to Athens and Crete, there is so much to choose from whether you want a quiet and relaxing island or a busier party island, the Greek Isles has it all. Henry Miller once said that it could take a lifetime for someone to discover Greece, but it only takes an instant to fall in love with her.

Known for its plethora of ancient ruins, whitewashed villages, authentic cuisine and sunny beaches it is no wonder that Greece ranks among the World’s top travel destinations. The most popular islands to visit in Greece include Santorini, Mykonos, Crete and Zakynthos.

Exceptional Villas one of the worlds leading luxury villa rental companies has found that people are looking for a safe destination but equally important is that they are booking with a reliable and trustworthy company. Click Here for More Information.

Linda Browne Sales and Marketing Manager at Exceptional Villas says “Trust is one of the most important factors when booking a vacation”. Guests want to be able to speak to someone who has been to the destination and has personally inspected the villas. At Exceptional Villas, they have dedicated specialist for each region including Greece – ensuring that the person you are speaking to on the phone is the person who has personally been to the island you are looking to book. The company also offers and a full complimentary concierge service ensuring every aspect of your vacation is taken carer of offering you peace of mind every step of the way.

ABOUT EXCEPTIONAL VILLAS

Exceptional Villas is a luxury villa rental company featuring only the best hand-picked and personally inspected properties in the world. The company has clients from all over the world. Exceptional Villas have been in the travel business for over 25 years and offer a bespoke service to their clients. This service includes matching the perfect villa to each of their clients and providing complimentary concierge service. This service includes organising all aspects of the client’s vacations such as VIP airport arrival, ground transportation, restaurant reservations, tours and excursions, water sports and pre-arrival stocking. Unlike some of their competitors, they do not provide a membership fee. Likewise, their villa experts are indeed experts. They visit every single villa and have a wealth of information regarding each villa, as well as each destination. Exceptional Villas take total pride in the customised service they offer. The company operates two other brands; Villas Barbados and Dream Ireland, which are designated rental brands for Barbados and Ireland.

For more information visit http://www.exceptionalvillas.com/ or call + 353 64 66 41170 or toll-free from the US and Canada 1 800 245 5109 and UK 0845 528 4197



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.