Norway’s Economic Outlook in Seven Charts

Radhus in Oslo, capital of Norway. (Photo: Kim Kaminski/Alamy Stock photo) June 12, 2019 Norway's economy has performed well over the past year, especially compared to its neighbors. It is enjoying low unemployment and a broadly neutral budget, while its economy continues to grow. Given its strong momentum, now would be the ideal time for the country to address long-term challenges, suggests the IMF in its latest assessment of the Norwegian economy. Here are seven charts that tell the story.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.