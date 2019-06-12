Current Press releases

Porsche Digital launches online platform for vehicle livery design New “Second Skin” vehicle design configurator

Stuttgart . Individual design at the push of a button: Porsche Digital launches the “Second Skin” online configurator that enables in future to apply customised livery designs to vehicles. In addition to classic designs stemming from motorsports, it will also be possible to implement designs inspired by, for instance, fashion and the arts. Genuine and previously unavailable Porsche colours will also be available for selection. For this purpose, the platform is collaborating with renowned artists, design studios, foil providers and vinyl paint manufacturers.

“As the livery segment is a very fragmented market, we have created a central port of call with ‘Second Skin’ to guarantee quality and offer a comprehensive approach to finding a solution,” says Simon Weiss, the person responsible for the project at Porsche Digital. For this reason, the entire design and ordering process is fully processed in “Second Skin”: customers select the vehicle model and design it independently or as part of a consultation to obtain a non-binding offer and finish the order online.

Porsche 911 RSR at 24 Hours of Le Mans featuring “Second Skin” livery Witness how spectacular such a vehicle livery can look at the 24 Hours of Le Mans on Saturday and Sunday, 15 and 16 June 2019. The Porsche -customer-team Project-1 is competing in the long-distance classic in the Porsche 911 RSR featuring a design by artist Richard Phillips. For this purpose, the New Yorker Pop-Art-Artist combined three of his most popular works and thus created a unique design which was implemented in cooperation with Porsche Digital and “Second Skin”.

“We wanted to use the project in Le Mans to demonstrate what we can do in terms of automotive design and that there are no limits to the imagination with ‘Second Skin’. The greatest challenge was to apply a three-part image on a vehicle. We are also very happy with the result because the effect of the colours is unique,” Florian Rothfuss explains as the Director of Digital Business at Porsche Digital.

Porsche service not exclusively available to Porsche owners The “Second Skin” range will initially be available from July 2019 at www.secondskin.design. Pre-registrations are available from now on. All current Porsche models, but also vehicles by other automotive brands, can be designed and liveries applied using the platform. The costs for a complete vehicle livery start at around 4,000 euros.

