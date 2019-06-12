OpenSlate Launches YouTube Brand Safety Solution In Six Additional Languages

Global Offering Provides In-Language Content Controls for Marketers

NEW YORK, June 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OpenSlate , the leading independent provider of video content data across the world’s largest digital platforms, today announced the launch of its YouTube offering in six new languages. The launch combines OpenSlate’s proprietary data science and SlateScore with local language expertise to provide marketers with pre-campaign brand suitability controls at scale.



The world's largest advertisers already use OpenSlate in English and Spanish to take control of where their ads are running on YouTube. By expanding its capabilities into new languages, OpenSlate extends its value proposition for global clients and agencies.

OpenSlate support of French, German and Italian languages launches in Q3 2019. Turkish, Dutch and Portuguese will follow in Q4 2019.

“We’ve long supported the world’s top brand advertisers and their agencies in addressing brand safety and suitability at scale,” said OpenSlate CEO Mike Henry. “Our new multi-language YouTube solutions provide our global clients with the confidence in content suitability needed to drive their continued growth.”

For more information about OpenSlate’s YouTube in-language brand safety solution and pre-campaign controls, please contact the team at contact@openslate.com.

ABOUT OPENSLATE

OpenSlate is the premier source of independent analytics and ratings for digital content. The company’s technology provides insight into the nature and quality of content on the world’s largest digital video platforms. OpenSlate is the only company that can comprehensively measure brand safety, suitability and context for advertisers, and identify the most effective content for their campaigns. OpenSlate is used by every major advertising holding company, as well as the world’s largest advertisers. Learn more at www.openslate.com.

Press Contact:

Kate Ritchie

OpenSlate

484-557-5518

kate@openslate.com

