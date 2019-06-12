Ferns N Petals Launches New Retail Store in Bokaro, Jharkhand

Ferns N Petals has further expanded its presence by opening the first retail outlet in the Bokaro City, Jharkhand on 3rd June 2019.

BOKARO, JHARKHAND, INDIA, June 12, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The world’s largest chain of floral boutiques, Ferns N Petals has further expanded its presence by opening the first retail outlet in the Bokaro City, Jharkhand on 3rd June 2019. With a strong presence in 120 cities and 320+ retail outlets, Ferns N Petals has created a niche for itself in the gifting market by offering different and unique floral designs. The recent expansion in Bokaro city will allow them to serve something different and unique to the customers who want to delight their loved ones on occasions.Situated at the Ground Floor, C1/17D, City Centre Sector 4 (Near Fabindia), the new florist shop in Bokaro is offering a wide range of exotic flower bouquets, lavish floral arrangements, artificial flowers, plants, chocolate bouquets, soft toys and other gifting solutions. The retail store also provides decoration services like car decoration, room decoration, balloon decoration and wedding stage decoration on demand. Ferns N Petals is a reputed brand that focuses on creating a one-of-a-kind shopping experience for its customers by offering high-quality products for every occasion.The retail outlet in Bokaro offers segregated products for different occasions like birthday, anniversary, Valentine’s Day, Mother’s Day, Father’s Day and Rakhi, etc. It gives freedom to the customers to pick products of their choice from the shop according to the type of the occasion. They can also place the order on call and avail same day delivery of flowers, plants and cakes to their chosen destination within the city.Talking about the launch of the new retail store in Bokaro city, Mr. Anil Sharma, Chief Operating Officer, Retail and Franchise, Ferns N Petals said, “We are happy to launch our first retail store in Bokaro. The demand for floral and gifting solutions in Bokaro city has emerged enormously over the past few years. There has been a huge rise in the purchase trend among people. Through our recent launch, we strive forward to further strengthen our customer base in the city and enhance the shopping experience.”About the CompanyFerns N Petals having pioneered the concept of flowers and gifts in the country, today has become a driver of marketplace innovation and a contributor in local economies. Started with a single store in 1994 in Delhi, the company has been in the present business for close to 25 years now and has completely changed the entire landscape of online and offline gifting. Leading the floral and gifting industry with 320+ outlets across 120 cities, PAN India, Ferns N Petals is consciously foraying into small towns and every nook and corner of the country to mark its presence.



