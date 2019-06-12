Grokker Spotlights the Workforce Wellbeing Culture Connection

New Resource Makes the Business Case for Building and Nurturing Employee Engagement through Wellbeing

Addressing the growing need for a more holistic approach to company culture, Grokker, the health engagement solution employees love, recently published "The Culture Connection: Workforce Wellbeing and Your Organizational Success."



/EIN News/ -- Grokker Head of Operations Drew Marich commented, “One of the most important things you can do for your organization is to build and nurture an effective workforce culture. It’s what creates a sense of purpose, belonging and balance, and makes your employees want to bring their whole selves to work.”

Research from Optum and the National Business Group on Health reinforces this thinking, with some 72 percent of companies with an established culture of health reporting that health and wellness programs are integral to their overall business strategy. Recognizing that value of this approach, Grokker created this resource for companies interested in developing or improving the wellbeing culture connection with their workforce.

Inside the eBook, Grokker makes the business case for employee health engagement programs to drive wellbeing, citing several real-life examples and providing an actionable framework with steps to get started. Taking this a step further, Grokker also includes a section on nurturing this initiative and as well as tips for communicating new programs and maximizing engagement once implemented.

Marich continued, “With low unemployment and continued skills shortages across industries, culture has become increasingly important for employers. By giving their workforce permission to take care of themselves — and the tools to do it — these organizations can positively impact both employees’ lives and business outcomes.”

“The Culture Connection: Workforce Wellbeing and Your Organizational Success” is available for download here: https://go.grokker.com/culture-ebook.

About Grokker

Grokker is the health engagement solution employees love. The patented solution combines proprietary HD videos available anywhere, anytime, on any device, with the support of an active community where employees engage with experts and motivate one another. Whether launching a new wellbeing initiative or augmenting an existing platform, Grokker works to inspire employees and delivers real results. Learn more at grokker.com/employers .

