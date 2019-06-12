Patients Choice Laboratories Launches Molecular Testing for Urinary Tract Infections

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Patients Choice Laboratories, a privately held company, announced it has launched its UTI+ molecular test for urinary tract infections (UTIs). The offering strengthens Patients Choice Laboratories’ ability to serve patients and providers nationwide. The new diagnostics platform fits into Patients Choice Laboratories’ strategy to operate as a full-service laboratory, as well as enhance its global research capabilities in the areas of molecular testing.

UTIs are one of the most common bacterial infections. According to the National Institutes of Health, 50% - 60% of all women develop a UTI in their lifetime, and half of those women will get more than one. Urinalysis via culture can take up to three days to detect bacteria in a UTI leading to empirical antibiotic use which contributes to the rise of multidrug-resistant organisms and increasing costs. Through the use of Patients Choice Laboratories most advanced and updated gene based and molecular testing technology, Patients Choice Laboratories provides uropathogenic and antibiotic resistant results within six hours of specimen receipt.

“There is a growing enthusiasm for molecular diagnostics as it provides the speed and accuracy needed in all areas of healthcare. With our molecular testing capabilities, UTI bacteria and antibiotic resistance are identified in a fraction of the time and with pinpoint accuracy as compared to standard urine culture. Our molecular test can help clinicians diagnose and treat UTIs properly and timely which results in improved patient outcomes,” said Brad Moss, President and CEO of Patients Choice Laboratories.

About Patients Choice Laboratories

Patients Choice Laboratories, based in Indianapolis, Indiana, is a leading provider of comprehensive laboratory testing services. Since 2013, Patients Choice Laboratories has served patients and providers with a focus on providing fast, accurate and reliable results. With one centralized location, Patients Choice Laboratories offers Molecular and Medication Monitoring testing services to patients and providers.

For more information on UTI molecular testing, contact Brad Moss by email at info@pclabsindiana.com.



