THE DAILY LEADER: WEDNESDAY, JUNE 12, 2019
Begin Consideration of H.R. 2740 – Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, Defense, State, Foreign Operations, and Energy and Water Development Appropriations Act, 2020 (Rep. DeLauro – Appropriations)
The first Rule, which was adopted today, provides for one hour of general debate, makes in order the first 106 amendments, and allows for amendments to be offered en bloc. A full list of amendments can be found here.
**Members are advised that the House will continue consideration of amendments to H.R. 2740 after last votes.
Members should be prepared to offer their amendment at the appropriate time tomorrow.
