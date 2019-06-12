CrowdStrike Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

SUNNYVALE, Calif., June 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRWD), today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 18,000,000 shares of its Class A common stock at a price to the public of $34.00 per share. CrowdStrike has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 2,700,000 additional shares of Class A common stock at the initial public offering price less underwriting discounts and commissions. The shares are expected to begin trading on The Nasdaq Global Select Market on June 12, 2019, under the symbol "CRWD." The offering is expected to close on June 14, 2019, subject to customary closing conditions.



/EIN News/ -- Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan, BofA Merrill Lynch and Barclays are acting as lead book-running managers for the offering. Credit Suisse, Jefferies, RBC Capital Markets, Stifel, HSBC, Macquarie Capital, Piper Jaffray and SunTrust Robinson Humphrey are acting act as book-running managers. BTIG, JMP Securities, Mizuho Securities, Needham & Company and Oppenheimer & Co. are acting as co-managers for the offering.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus, when available, may be obtained from: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, by telephone at (866) 471-2526 or by e-mail at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at (866) 803-9204 or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmorganchase.com; BofA Merrill Lynch, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, Attention: Prospectus Department or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@baml.com; or Barclays Capital Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, Attention: Prospectus Department, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at (888) 603-5847 or by email at barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with, and declared effective by, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About CrowdStrike® Holdings

CrowdStrike provides cloud-delivered endpoint protection. Leveraging artificial intelligence (AI), the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform protects customers against cyberattacks on endpoints on or off the network by offering visibility and protection across the enterprise.

