Botswana : Technical Assistance Report-Report on Price Statistics Mission

International Monetary Fund. Statistics Dept.

June 11, 2019

A technical assistance (TA) mission was conducted by AFRITAC South (AFS)1 during February 4–15, 2019 in response to a request from Statistics Botswana (SB) to assist with updating the consumer price index (CPI) and to review progress with the development of the producer price index (PPI). A previous mission to assist with developing PPIs was held in April–May 2018. A broad range of representative price indexes are essential in understanding inflationary pressure in the economy and to better-inform economic policy making by the authorities. An updated CPI more broadly reflects current consumption patterns of households in Botswana and meets the requirements of the Southern Africa Development Community. National accounts have expressed the need for PPIs to develop more reliable volume estimates of economic growth for Botswana.