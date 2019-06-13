FogChain’s Trident Platform Completes Integration with Application Monitoring Service

Build, Test & Monitor Your Apps Hassle Free At Scale Performance Monitoring for Web and Mobile Apps

FogChain is excited to announce that it has achieved another major milestone with its latest release of Trident.

VANCOUVER, BC and SAN CARLOS, CA / (OTCQB: FOGCF; CSE: FOG; FRA: MUU3) FogChain Corp ("FogChain" or the "Company") is excited to announce that it has achieved another major milestone with its latest release of Trident.

The development team has completed the integration of AppMon, a 24/7 application monitoring solution that identifies performance issues, into the Trident platform. Trident “Test” customers can now use the monitoring solution to schedule recurring tests within a single dashboard that includes important information such as open/current incidents on all devices monitored; a weekly summary of success, failure and availability; performance graphs; and notifications relative to any performance issues.

Trident’s latest release will have the ability to manage local/cloud devices, test scripts (codeless), alarms, and servers, and view all important reports within a single dashboard with a mobile friendly design. The development team has also updated scheduling services to allow a user to deploy all of these capabilities within a single containerized structure.

Patrick Quilter, Chief Strategy Officer, commented, “With this release, Trident customers will be able to proactively monitor applications of all types and resolve issues before they affect their end users. Monitoring occurs on real iOS and Android devices to understand the customer experience, increase mobile app ratings and drive business outcomes.”

FogChain’s CEO, James Cerna, commented, “This latest release of Trident truly provides developers and enterprises alike with the tools and resources to test and monitor their applications with a high degree of proficiency and cost savings with one of the leading technologies in the marketplace. Our development team has done a stellar job in creating this integrated solution and delivering a commercial-grade suite of services that is unparalleled in the industry, with several of our clients already benefiting from Trident’s capabilities.”

About FogChain Corp.

FogChain (OTCQB: FOGCF; CSE: FOG) is a fully integrated, end-to-end software development life cycle (SDLC) and quality assurance solutions provider. With its high-performance application development, testing and monitoring platform, Trident, FogChain’s suite of services and technology provides application development at scale with greater speed, greater efficiency and at a lower cost. The explosive demand for more edge computing and security within the Micro-Service, IoT, mobile data and driverless vehicle space places FogChain's Build-Once-Deploy-Everywhere software architecture as a leading ecosystem of tools and resources for developers that bridge devices and operating systems and the ability to build and launch exciting new applications in a unified environment. Led by a team of Cloud and SaaS veterans, FogChain is uniquely positioned to be a leader in the next super wave of the global software development market.

