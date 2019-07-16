30 Best Small Companies to Watch in 2019

FogChain is pleased to announce it has been selected as one of the 30 Best Small Companies to Watch in 2019 by The Silicon Review.

FogChain (OTCQB:FOGCF)

FogChain has diligently worked at creating and launching its Trident platform and is quickly becoming recognized as a leading innovator for software development lifecycle solutions” — James Cerna

SAN CARLOS, CA, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FogChain Selected One of The 30 Best Small Companies To Watch in 2019

(OTCQB: FOGCF;CSE: FOG; FRA: MUU3) FogChain Corp ("FogChain" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it

has been selected as one of the 30 Best Small Companies to Watch in 2019 by The Silicon Review,

a leading global business technology publication.

The Silicon Review is the world's most trusted online and print community for business technology

professionals. Its community members include thought-leading CEOs, CIOs, CTOs, IT VPs and

managers, along with hundreds of thousands of other IT professionals. It is the leading source that

shares innovative enterprise solutions developed by established solutions providers, and is a neutral

source for technology decision makers globally.

“FogChain has diligently worked at creating and launching its Trident platform and is quickly

becoming recognized as a leading innovator for software development lifecycle solutions. Being

named by The Silicon Review as one of the Top 30 Small Companies to Watch is truly an honor,

especially considering the large universe of companies they could select from and their global reach.

We’re very thankful for this achievement as well as to the FogChain team and our amazing clients

for helping make this happen,” stated James Cerna, CEO of FogChain.

Read the article at The Silicon Review here (https://thesiliconreview.com/magazines/an-interview-with-james-cerna-fogchain-corp-ceo-we-re-introducing-the-next-generation-of-software-development-and-application-lifecycle-management-services-tools/).

About The Silicon Review

Silicon Review encompasses nine technology and vertical communities: Strategic CIO, Software,

Cloud, Mobile, Big Data, Security, Infrastructure, Government and Healthcare. Each one of these

verticals is managed by a dedicated subject matter expert who collaborates with industry gurus,

technology managers, researchers, journalists, consultants, industry analysts and other Silicon

Review members to provide timely, accurate and informative articles that lead to spirited

discussions.

Visit https://thesiliconreview.com to learn more.

About FogChain Corp.

FogChain (OTCQB: FOGCF; CSE: FOG) is a fully integrated, end-to-end software development life

cycle (SDLC) and quality assurance solutions provider. With its high-performance application

development, testing and monitoring platform, Trident, FogChain’s suite of services and technology

provides application development at scale with greater speed, greater efficiency and at a lower cost.

The explosive demand for more edge computing and security within the Micro-Service, IoT, mobile

data and driverless vehicle space places FogChain's Build-Once-Deploy-Everywhere software

architecture as a leading ecosystem of tools and resources for developers that bridge devices,

operating systems and the ability to build and launch exciting new applications in a unified

environment. Led by a team of Cloud and SaaS veterans, FogChain is uniquely positioned to be a

leader in the next super wave of the global software development market.

Learn more at www.FogChainInc.com

FogChain Media Contact:

Investor Relations info@fogchaininc.com (415) 745-8650

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements"

(collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities

legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements

and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any

statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans,

projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using

phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate",

"plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such

words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might"

or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forwardlooking

statements. In this news release, forward-looking statements relate, among other things, to:

the terms and conditions of the Transaction; use of funds; and the business and operations of the

Company. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and

assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks,

uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ

materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors

include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social

uncertainties; and the delay or failure to receive board, shareholder or regulatory approvals. There

can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future

events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should

not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news

release. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update the forwardlooking

statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as

required by law.

Source: FogChain Corp. (CSE:FOG, OTCQB:FOGCF, FWB:MUU3)

Reference Source: https://thesiliconreview.com/magazines/an-interview-with-james-cerna-fogchaincorp-

ceo-we-re-introducing-the-next-generation-of-software-development-and-application-lifecyclemanagement-

services-tools/



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.