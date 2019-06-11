Carrot Top Paper Shop releases new Little Joys Collection

Carrot Top Paper Shop releases highly anticipated 15+ piece product line celebrating female friendships and a shared love of reading among women.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Carrot Top Paper Shop releases its newest collection of book-themed products on June 19, 2019. The new products—bookmarks, mugs, art prints, greeting cards, stationery and more—celebrate the small joys in life and the bond of female friendship inspired by kindred spirits Anne Shirley and Diana Barry. Jenny Williams , artist and owner behind the brand, is a mom of two girls who runs her thriving online business from home. She has designed and hand drawn each product in the new collection using her signature bright and cheerful colors and illustrative style, all inspired by Anne of Green Gables and other great literary heroines.“I started this business to help other moms inspire their daughters with strong literary heroines,” said Williams. “And while that’s still a big part of what I do, my brand has grown to represent a beautiful community of reading women who love to encourage one another with a bookish note card or a pretty bookmark. It’s the small, intentional connections in life that add up, that really matter, and that’s what this new collection celebrates.”Carrot Top Paper Shop, known for empowering book lovers everywhere to “be the heroine” of their lives with colorful book-themed art and gifts, has garnered thousands of fans from all over the world since the business began in November 2015. In its second full year of business, Carrot Top Paper Shop doubled its annual revenue and continues to grow steadily, with well over 7,000 products sold to date.The Little Joys Collection is scheduled to go live on June 19, 2019. The collection will be sold at www.carrottoppapershop.com For more information about the Little Joys Collection or for an interview with Jenny Williams, email hello@jennyewilliams.com. High-res photos available upon request.About Carrot Top Paper ShopJenny Williams began her career in politics on Capitol Hill, but soon realized it was not her life’s calling. She started designing book-themed art prints after her first daughter was born and she could not find literary heroine art work for her nursery. Williams quickly realized that other moms were eager to expose their daughters to the same strong female characters of literature, and her shop and work quickly gained notoriety in the literary gifts industry.###



