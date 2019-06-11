Hoyer Statement on Amicus Brief in DC Voting Rights Case

“Yesterday, the Democratic-led House joined an amicus brief in support of residents of the District of Columbia seeking recognition of their fundamental right to Congressional representation. As a strong and longtime supporter of voting rights for DC residents, I am glad House Democrats took this action. We will continue to stand up for the foundational principle in our democracy - that every American deserves an equal voice and a chance to elect representatives who will raise their voices in Congress. That’s why I will continue fighting for full representation for DC residents and for statehood to ensure that representation is never taken away.”