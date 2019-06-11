Microfluidics Market Value to Rake US$ 12.9 Billion by 2026

Global microfluidics market is poised to reach valuation around USD 12.9 billion by 2026 and market is estimated to grow at CAGR above 17.5 % from 2019 to 2026.



LOS ANGELES, June 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acumen Research and Consulting, a global provider of market research studies, in a recently published report titled " Microfluidics Market (By Application: In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) [Clinical, POC, Environmental and Industrial], Pharmaceutical [Proteomics, Genomics, Cell-based Assays and Others], Medical Devices; By Material: Silicon, Polymer, Glass, Ceramics, Metal, and Other) - Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Opportunities and Forecast, 2019 - 2026".

Improved technology is expected to boost development, such as digital microfluidics that can analyze biochemically on the chip.

In order to satisfy the demand for testing a enormous amount of biological specimens, industrial players are introducing new sampling techniques. In November 2017, for example, Dolomite launched the Nadia single cell platform for single cell research, the new droplet-based microfluidics platform.

In addition, scientists constantly strive to develop enhanced methods of sample droplets. For example the Picoliter Fluid Dispensation System was introduced by the Columbia University. The technology of the laboratory-on-chip could provide less than 50 nL of sample quantity. Integrating multi-sensing microfluidics enables multifunctional analysis of a sample.

New drug delivery systems involve nanoparticles to be administered to reduce the onset of action. During the projected period devices like microneedles, pumps and inhalers will grow rapidly.

Market players participate in merger and acquisitions, alliances and alliances between technological developments rivals. In July 2017, for example, Fluidigm Corporation and Ascendas Genomics entered the strategic alliance to create and market microfluidic diagnostic devices and tests in China.

Clinical diagnostics are an important field of implementation for microfluidic technology. Diseases and toxicity can be diagnosed through different biochemical analysis and symptom observation, specifically for clinical diagnoses. During a period of observable microscopic cellular injury or other symptoms biochemical modifications in the patient's blood can signal organ harm or dysfunction.

There has been a huge demand to develop an easy and cost-effective clinical diagnostic biochip with completely embedded plastic microfluidic chips, which have the ability to sample / identify metabolic parameter measures quickly and reliably from a human body with minimum invasion. Therefore the increase in clinical diagnosis should fuel the development of the market.

Key Findings

Due to the growing acceptance of microfluidics, the section of Vitro diagnostics (IVD) resulted the implementation. In addition, diagnostic rulers like Abbott, Roche and Danaher encourage the use of modern technology in microfluidics like monodispersed bubbles and drops.

The biggest share of revenues in 2018 was retained by Polymers. Polymers provide better control of temperature than glass. However, the most rapid development of silicon fabric due to the dominance of point diagnostics in the market for microfluidics is anticipated to happen. In addition to this, increasing demand is anticipated to further increase development for quicker outcomes with minimally invasive instruments.

The existence of powerful study resources, enhanced test volume screening methods and the existence of dominant players in the market resulted North America in 2018.

In Asia Pacific, due to the growing population aging, frequent hospital visits, unstopped market presence and low labor costs, it is anticipated to be the fastest CAGR witness. These variables have drawn many global players in nations such as India and China to set up study labs.

Key Players & Strategies

Some key market players are Caliper Life Sciences; Illumina, Inc.; Abbott Laboratories; Agilent Technologies; Cepheid; Life Technologies Corporation (acquired by Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.); Danaher Corporation; F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd; Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.; and Fluidigm Corporation.

To reinforce their market position, companies are introducing fresh goods. Recently, the news of its future microencapsulation technologies was shared by Dolomite Microfluidics. The system can encapsulate 300,000 cells within fifteen minutes into monodypersonal microfluidic droplets. For the research biologists, the instrument should be extremely useful. NeoPrep, an automatic preparation of DNA and RNA samples, was introduced in February 2015 by Illumina, Inc. 16 samples are ready at a moment during the NeoPrep microfluidics cartridge. It is anticipated that R&D and innovation will further boost development by market players.

