RARE Luxury Mountain Equestrian Ranch Estate in LA area For Sale listed by Sotheby’s, Celebrity Owned

Spring Valley Ranch horses main house

Very private, secluded and majestic Equestrian Mountain Ranch property. Spring Valley Ranch is 240 acres adjacent to 100,000 acres of Los Padres National Forest

VENTURA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Very private, secluded and majestic Equestrian Mountain Ranch property. " Spring Valley Ranch " is a hidden valley of 240 acres adjacent to 100,000 acres of Los Padres National Forest Preserve. This is an Eco Lux, completely self-sufficient property scouted for its location, abundance of water, and meticulously designed by the lead physicist on the Manhattan Project. There is nothing like it and it is ideal for nature enthusiasts, celebrities and VIP's wanting ultimate privacy and protection.This extremely private, celebrity-owned VIP Mountain Ranch Retreat is now for sale in Califoria. The property location was carefully selected and the infrastructure designed to be any nature enthusiast’s dream come true. Completely self-sufficient and sustainable with its own power resources and an abundance of water with dozens of natural mountain springs and underground aquifers, this 240-acre property surrounded by 100,000 acres of Los Padres National Forest Preserve gives the endless space to live, explore, play and stay in nature’s untouched bounty.Built with meticulous detail by legendary Manhattan Project lead physicist, this ranch and retreat was originally inspired by the owner’s love for nature and devotion to horses. Years ahead of his time, this master physicist on the Manhattan Project and highly influential scholar spent years creating his dream home with off-the-grid technology and infrastructure used to not only be a safe haven for his family but for generations to come. The buildings on the property are built to withstand CA natural disasters, including fires, earthquakes etc.This premier home provides the ultimate escape from Los Angeles. It is truly majestic and one of a kind! Untouched Beauty!!Contact Elizabeth Potter, Sotheby’s International Realty (858) 922-6929Key Features:Water Rights run with property – the water is the “gold” of the property with dozens of natural water springs, this private estate has highest concentration of high quality freshwater in the area.Main house size: 7,000 square feet, six bedroom and four bath, Two 1-bedroom apartments, caretaker facilities and more!240 Acres – Surrounded by 100,000 Acres National ForestPrivate, Secluded & SecureLuxury Horse Facilities & Endless TrailsAirstrip ReadyLocation: Lockwood Valley, CA Las Padres National Forest. 1 hour 30 min from LAMore info: www.SpringValleyRanchCA.com Elizabeth Potter (858) 922-6929 Email: elizabeth.potter@vistasir.com. BRE#01888003



