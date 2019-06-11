Venbridge, Canadian Provider of SR&ED Financing, Releases New Client Testimonial Video Featuring Wicket

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 11, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- June 10, 2019, Toronto, ON – Venbridge is pleased to release a new client testimonial video featuring Wicket. Founded in 2015 by Canadian digital marketing agency Industrial, Wicket is an Ottawa-based company with the goal of providing customers with a smart platform to hold their data, specifically built to integrate with other great platforms through a robust API.

Led by CEO Jeff Horne, Wicket has used their financing from Venbridge to invest significantly in product development to allow for more integrations.

“The best thing about working with Venbridge is the speed. Venbridge was excited about our business and wanted to understand how we work which helped build a strong relationship,” says Jeff Horne, CEO.

See the full testimonial video here

About Venbridge

Venbridge is a Canadian finance company offering non-dilutive venture debt, SR&ED financing, and tax credit consulting services. Venbridge’s services allow businesses to maximize their government tax incentives, better manage cash flow, and invest more in the areas they need.

For more information about Venbridge, please go to www.venbridge.com

Contact:

Akram ElNagdy

Venbridge

+1–833- 386–3632

aelnagdy@venbridge.com





