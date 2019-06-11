The Latest Additions to NETGEAR’s Remotely Manageable Insight Network Solutions

NETGEAR’s Insight Managed Smart Cloud products send status notifications and alerts to you 24x7 allowing active network monitoring, right out of the box

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NETGEAR®, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR), the industry’s leading provider of leading-edge networking products for the home and office, has announced two new additions to the Insight family of products that enable proactive alerts, monitoring and remote network management anytime, anywhere - right from the palm of your hand.



NETGEAR Insight Managed 8-port Gigabit Ethernet High-Power PoE+ Smart Cloud Switches with remote/cloud management available as a 64W (GC108P) or 126W (GC108PP).





Introducing two NETGEAR® Insight Managed 8-port Gigabit Ethernet High-Power PoE+ Smart Cloud Switches with remote/cloud management available as a 64W (GC108P) or 126W (GC108PP) . The GC108P comes with the exclusive NETGEAR FlexPoE capability allowing you to increase PoE budget at any time by swapping power adapters for maximum power flexibility (optional purchase required).

As a leading provider of network equipment for SMBs, NETGEAR knows the importance of PoE+ port counts and power budgets that are adaptable to a business’s unique, ever-changing needs, whether in hospitality, catering, education, retail or beyond. This need for flexibility is why NETGEAR added PoE+ with a healthy power budget to our new Insight Managed smart cloud switches, and a full suite of advanced L2+/L3 Lite switching features, supporting networks of any complexity and designed with scalability in mind to meet the current and future needs of a fully converged network.

Used in conjunction with the NETGEAR Insight app or the Insight Cloud Portal, you can quickly discover, set up, receive notifications, monitor and manage your Insight Managed Switches, VPN Routers, Network Storage and Wireless Access Points. You will be informed the minute something happens to your network device and have network management capabilities as if you were standing right in front of it, whether at home, at the office, on the road, or at the beach.

NETGEAR Insight Managed products are fully-integrated, cloud manageable devices, making them a breeze to connect directly to the Cloud for remote management. Simply plug the switch or AP into your network and the internet, use the Insight app or Insight Cloud Portal to discover or add the device to your cloud-managed network and you’re ready to go. No additional hardware, no software, no server to set up and maintain.

With no cloud key, VPN/proxy appliance, or cloud server to purchase and set up, and no large, long-term licensing fees ensuring access to your network and devices, significant recurring costs are eliminated. In fact, NETGEAR Insight Managed products have the lowest total cost of ownership of any remote/cloud manageable networking devices in the industry.

In an increasingly mobile world, reliable, flexible, and highly-functional remote network management has become a top priority for many companies. With fully-integrated remote cloud manageability and powerful L2+/L3 Lite features, The GC108P/GC108PP are the most versatile and easy to manage switches on the market for any environment, providing maximum flexibility and easy deployment in your network.

“Our customers, resellers and managed service providers (MSPs) across the globe have been asking for a small form factor, durable PoE switch with secure remote management. We have answered this call with these new compact yet powerful switches, - GC108P and GC108PP - which are designed to connect and power wireless access points, cameras, phones and IoT devices,” said Richard Jonker, vice president of product line management for SMB products at NETGEAR. “Additionally, with the Insight Pro management solution, MSPs will also be capable of providing remote services to their clients. Combined with NETGEAR’s industry leading product quality, our channel partners are now able to diagnose and manage a network remotely without dispatching a truck roll out to their customers.”

/EIN News/ -- GC108P (64W) Street Price: $114.99

8-ports PoE+ power w/interchangeable power adapter (NETGEAR FlexPoE)

Advanced PoE Controls, PoE Scheduling, Troubleshooting

L2+/L3 Lite Switch – IPv6 Management, LAG, VLAN, Security, ACLs, static routing, QoS, STP/RSTP, SNMP

Device auto-join and configure (zero-touch provisioning)

Insight mobile app for anywhere management & monitoring on mobile device

Insight Cloud web portal for management & monitoring from anywhere on big screen

Remote/Cloud management & monitoring

GC108PP (126W) Street Price: $149.99

8-ports PoE+ power

L2+/L3 Lite Switch – IPv6 Management, LAG, VLAN, Security, ACLs, static routing, QoS, STP/RSTP, SNMP

Device auto-join and configure (zero-touch provisioning)

Insight mobile app for anywhere management & monitoring on mobile device

Insight Cloud web portal for management & monitoring from anywhere on big screen

Remote/Cloud management & monitoring

About NETGEAR, Inc.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ: NTGR) is a global networking company that delivers innovative products to consumers, businesses and service providers. The Company's products are built on a variety of proven technologies such as wireless (Wi-Fi and LTE), Ethernet and powerline, with a focus on reliability and ease-of-use. The product line consists of wired and wireless devices that enable networking, broadband access and network connectivity. These products are available in multiple configurations to address the needs of the end-users in each geographic region in which the Company's products are sold. NETGEAR products are sold in approximately 23,000 retail locations around the globe, and through approximately 22,000 value-added resellers, as well as multiple major cable, mobile and wireline service providers around the world. The company's headquarters are in San Jose, Calif., with additional offices in approximately 25 countries. More information is available from the NETGEAR investor page or by calling (408) 907-8000. Connect with NETGEAR on Twitter , Facebook and our blog .

©2019 NETGEAR, Inc. NETGEAR, the NETGEAR logo, Nighthawk, Nighthawk Pro Gaming and the Nighthawk Pro Gaming logo are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of NETGEAR, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. Other brand and product names are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holder(s). The information contained herein is subject to change without notice. NETGEAR shall not be liable for technical or editorial errors or omissions contained herein. All rights reserved.

* Actual data throughput and wireless coverage will vary. Network conditions and environmental factors, including volume of network traffic, building materials and construction, and network overhead, lower actual data throughput rate and wireless coverage. NETGEAR makes no express or implied representations or warranties about this product’s compatibility with any future standards.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 for NETGEAR, Inc.: This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Specifically, statements concerning NETGEAR's business and the expected performance characteristics, specifications, reliability, market acceptance, market growth, specific uses, user feedback and market position of NETGEAR's products and technology are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Safe Harbor. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, the following: the actual price, performance and ease-of-use of NETGEAR's products may not meet the price, performance and ease-of-use requirements of customers; product performance may be adversely affected by real world operating conditions; failure of products may under certain circumstances cause permanent loss of end user data; new viruses or Internet threats may develop that challenge the effectiveness of security features in NETGEAR's products; the ability of NETGEAR to market and sell its products and technology; the impact and pricing of competing products; and the introduction of alternative technological solutions. Further information on potential risk factors that could affect NETGEAR and its business are detailed in the Company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. NETGEAR undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

U.S. Media Contact: Nathan Papadopulos, (408) 890-3889, NPapadopulos@netgear.com

U.S. Sales Inquiries: (408) 907-8000, sales@netgear.com

