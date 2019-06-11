Digital Check Introduces Micro Adaptive Cheque and Full-Page Document Scanner in Brazil

Compact MICR device captures batches of cheques and other items at the same time

/EIN News/ -- Sao Paulo, June 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The SmartSource Micro Adaptive cheque and document scanner was officially introduced to the Brazilian market, making its debut today at the CIAB FEBRABAN conference. The Micro Adaptive is a compact, affordable scanner capable of capturing checks, ID cards, and full-page documents up to A4 size or U.S. letter size (8.5” x 11”), with a desktop footprint roughly the size of large coffee mug.

The SmartSource Micro Adaptive scanner has an oversized camera for capturing cheques and full-sized documents at the same time.









Banks in Brazil have long had a need for a device that can capture full-page documents along with payments, thanks to that country’s unique boleto billpay system. Boletos are statements or invoices with scannable barcodes, which often accompany payments so that they can be easily matched to customer account numbers. Utilities, telecom companies, government agencies, and many other organizations use the boleto for much-simplified tracking of payments made by cheque or cash.

“Any business that receives cheques along with other payment documents can benefit from a dual-purpose capture device,” says Oscar Milan, Digital Check’s regional manager for Latin America. “In Brazil, this need is especially acute, and the ability to scan and electronically sort both types of documents translates into real savings of cost and time.”

The Micro Adaptive is a much smaller version of Digital Check’s SmartSource Adaptive – a high-speed scanner for capturing mixed cheques and documents in large batches. While that device has been sold in Brazil for several years, the Micro Adaptive is more appropriate for banks or businesses with small numbers of cheques and invoices to capture at a time. Several Digital Check partners and customers have begun pilot projects with the Micro Adaptive across Latin America in the seven months since its original introduction in the United States.

Based on the design of the SmartSource Micro Elite, a popular ultra-compact remote deposit scanner, the Micro Adaptive employs a taller camera to accommodate larger items. As a single-feed device, it is one of the most inexpensive scanners on the market that has bank-grade magnetic MICR capture as well as the ability to accept full-page documents.

Digital Check is the world’s largest manufacturer of check scanners and document capture products for teller capture, branch automation, remote deposit capture, and remote lockbox applications. Digital Check’s award-winning CheXpress®, TellerScan®, and SmartSource® check and document scanners are among the most cost-effective and reliable in the industry. The company also provides software solutions for image quality, vault processing, and remote monitoring of scanners across an enterprise.

