Scottish pupils take part in cool off as part of food challenge

11 June 2019

Last week (6 June) teams of pupils from primary schools across Scotland took part in the final of a national food challenge at the City of Glasgow College.

The Braw Lunch-Brake Challenge challenged Scottish primary 5, 6 and 7 pupils to create an innovative, healthy new dish – which includes local Scottish produce - for their school meal. This year there were over 100 entries to the competition and judges found it difficult to pick just six finalists!

The final event started with the pupils hearing from Gary MacLean, Senior Chef Lecturer at the City of Glasgow College and MasterChef: The Professionals winner. The teams then pitched their product ideas including marketing plans to a panel of judges before taking part in a final cook-off.

Joshua Brown, Kyle Jessiman and Robbie Kimmet from Lochside Primary in Angus won the competition with their Victorious Venison. Their full class will be treated to a visit to the Royal Highland Show. The judges were impressed with how well Joshua, Kyle and Robbie worked together; they listened to the chef and learnt some new cooking skills.

This annual challenge is organised by Food and Drink Federation (FDF) Scotland, Brakes Scotland, ASSIST FM and Royal Highland Education Trust (RHET); and is supported by Developing Young Workforce and Skills Development Scotland. It tests the pupils' creative and entrepreneurial skills and helps to highlight the skills needed to get food from farm to fork and the range of careers opportunities available in the food and drink industry.

Chris Boyle, Channel Head - Public Sector, Brakes Scotland, said: “Once again we were delighted to run the Braw Lunch Brake Challenge. This event just goes from strength to strength each year - we couldn't do this without our partners at FDF Scotland, RHET, ASSIST, Developing Young Workforce and Skills Development Scotland. But pivotal to this competition is the pupils' participation and that was phenomenal this year. Well done to all our exceptional entrants and finalists and a big shout out to Joshua, Kyle and Robbie who were our competition winners!

Moira Stalker, Skills Manager, FDF Scotland, said: “I am delighted that there were over 100 entries to the challenge this year. The standard was extremely high – the amount of enthusiasm and research that the pupils put in was amazing. This made it difficult to pick the finalists and even more difficult to decide upon the final winner! I hope this challenge has inspired even more young people to consider a career in food and drink.”

Keith Breasley, National Chair, ASSIST FM, said: “The skill, interest and enthusiasm of the young people at today's event was remarkable. It was encouraging to see a range of nutritious and delicious dishes made using fresh local ingredients. It is reassuring that cooking remains as popular as ever amongst school children.”

Katrina Barclay, RHET Manager, said: “Considering where the ingredients are grown, reared and sourced is an important part of the pupils' creativity for this competition. I have been delighted by the number of entries received selecting not only local, but seasonal produce! Well done to everyone for getting to the final and we look forward to hosting the winners at the Highland Show later this month.”

The finalists included:

Lochside Primary (Angus) - Hagi Roli Poly; and Victorious Venison

Rosemount Primary (Angus) - Pick N Mix

Merkland School (East Dunbartonshire) - Spring Burger

Stockbridge Primary (Edinburgh) - Langoustine and Pea Risotto

Lilliesleaf Primary School (Scottish Borders) - A Taste of the Tweed

A photo of the winners is attached and more photos from the final event can be found on FDF's Flickr page.

Note to Editors:

The whole food and drink industry from agriculture, fishing, aquaculture through to manufacturing makes a significant contribution to the economy, with an annual turnover of £15bn and employing around 118,000 people. FDF Scotland is the voice of the Scottish food and drink manufacturing industry – Scotland's largest manufacturing sector. FDF Scotland's schools work - A Future in Food, is funded by the Scottish Government through Scotland Food & Drink. It helps teachers, pupils and parents better understand the food and drink industry in Scotland, highlights the wide variety of careers on offer, helps pupils understand the skills required by employers and how the subjects they study in school relate to the real world of work.

