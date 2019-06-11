Timeless Herbal Care Awarded First Medical Cannabis GMP Certification in Jamaica

Timeless Herbal Care stands as the only vertically integrated cultivation and extraction facility to be officially granted a GMP certification in Jamaica

We are now poised for international commercial export and will continue to expand our cultivation and extraction practices with a goal of processing over 250,000 kg annually.” — Courtney Betty, Founder and CEO

JAMAICA AND USA, June 11, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Timeless Herbal Care (“Timeless”), a premier and vertically integrated Jamaican commercial cannabis company, today announced that it has been officially granted a GMP Certification in Jamaica. As the first GMP-certified facility, Timeless will provide terpene infused high-quality raw cannabis oils internationally while continuing to foster local agricultural community stewardship.Timeless supports the indigenous communities of the Maroons, Rastafarian communities, and local farmers to build and promote inclusive relationships as an alternative development program as opposed to industrial farming practices. "Timeless Herbal Care's success stems from the company's commitment to contributing to the economic and social development of Jamaican communities, which are now embracing this new and exciting industry," said the Honorable Minister of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture & Fisheries, Audley Shaw.“This is an important milestone for Timeless and further demonstrates our commitment to producing the highest quality products,” said Courtney Betty, Founder and CEO of Timeless Herbal Care. “Our GMP Certified facility is purpose-built for pharmaceutical-grade cannabis processing and extraction. We are now poised for international commercial export and will continue to expand our cultivation and extraction practices with a goal of processing over 250,000 kg annually.”ABOUT TIMELESS HERBAL CAREFounded in 2014 by visionary Courtney Betty, Timeless Herbal Care is Jamaica’s premier medical cannabis company built on science-based natural cultivation, superior extraction techniques, and industry partnerships including long-term, inclusive relationships with local communities and small farmers. With the first GMP certified facility in Jamaica, the next stage of development is focused on large-scale growing and extraction of premium products for global export. Timeless is also one of the most influential regulatory leaders in the world and continues to bring the best practices learned in Jamaica to the world as others look to develop new medical marijuana programs and policies.For more information visit: http://www.timelessherbalcare.com



