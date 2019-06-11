ROCCO RESEARCH: THE LEADING VENDORS IN A2P SMS MESSAGING 2019

Two new reports feature the views of over 200 Enterprises and over 350 Mobile Operators about the best vendors for A2P SMS Messaging

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 11, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Our research has been concluded, the results have been checked and verified and we are pleased to announce the Tier One Vendors in A2P SMS Messaging for 2019As you may have heard from our A2P SMS Messaging Event in London, this is a historic year for ROCCO , as this year we have conducted two research studies instead of the usual one.The MNO rated research : First 365 Mobile Operators rated the A2P SMS Aggregators and Hubs. Congratulations to all five Tier One Vendors who performed so well across the performance and leadership categories of the MNO rated research! The MNO report contains regional breakdowns of the leading vendors.The Enterprise rated research : Secondly, 264 Enterprises (Banks, retailers, ministries, transportation companies etc) rated the A2P SMS Aggregators and Hubs as providers of A2P SMS Messaging services. Congratulations to all four Tier One Vendors who performed so well across the performance and leadership categories of the Enterprise rated research!Tier One means that across all categories these providers reached 4-5 points out of 5. The Vendor ratings were very close this year, with more promotion of this Research happening within the industry, this helped a lot to get the MNOs views across to us.Key facts about the Research StudiesIndependent researchUnsponsoredBoth research studies were carried out as surveys between March and May 2019More than 30,000 contacts were approached to take partMany vendors took an active role in encouraging participation30+ Specific KPIs (different for Enterprises and MNOs) were created and rated by the respondeesThe surveys were about brand perception, leadership and performance and also contained Net Promoter Score ratingsEach survey contained 54 vendors but more could be added at any time by the respondeeAll respondees will receive exclusively an Executive Summary report for freeOur reports can be purchased in Single Use Licenses (per company) or in Unlimited distribution Licenses (where the company can share across a group or client base).Validating our data10% of the responses to the survey were illegitimate respondees – these results were removed. This clearly makes the data less clean so we have remove these responses. We are looking for MNO or Enterprise specific responses from people who understand A2P SMS and have relationships with the Vendors.Our validation process is not light. We can see core information from the data we receive from the responder. The MNOs or Enterprise location can easily be verified with the IP address we capture. We also get concerned when we see inconsistent data in the survey, contradictory responses and responses made in a hurry and we always contact the MNO in this case to verify their data.In the 6 years we have been providing ROCCO Research we have acquired the participation of 500+ Operators and now 200+ Enterprises and we think this is because of the trust we have developed with our networks and long lasting relationships with the industry ecosystem. We provide something for free to MNOs and Enterprises for sharing with us their views.What we do, which we believe is more important, is to ask the questions and facilitate the findings this kind of research provides and let the MNOs speak for themselves. This report is sponsored only by ROCCO and always will be. Since we sponsor our own research we sell our Strategic Analysis reports to cover our Research costs.Contact us: hq@rocco.group



