Vivica A. Fox to Receive Lifetime Achievement Award at IndieWise Film Convention in Vegas Sept 29 at Luxor Hotel Casino

Vivica A. Fox to receive Lifetime Achievement Award from IndieWise Film Convention in Las Vegas on September 29, 2019 at the Luxor Hotel & Casino

I'm thrilled to be the recipient of the 2019 IndieWise Lifetime Achievement Award. It's going to be a night full of excitement as we celebrate the magic of making movies” — Vivica A. Fox

HOLLYWOOD, CA, USA, June 10, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vivica A. Foxto Receive Lifetime Achievement Awardat IndieWise Film Convention in VegasSeptember 29th at Luxor Hotel & Casino(June 10th 2019, Hollywood, CA) Vivica A. Fox will be the celebrity guest of honor at the IndieWise Film & Music Convention, in Las Vegas, NV, September 24-29 2019. Ms. Fox will be honored as the recipient of the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award on Sunday September 29, 2019, during the Convention’s closing VIP Red Carpet Dinner & Awards Gala, hosted at the Luxor Hotel & Casino. Now in its 4th year, IndieWise is an independent, equal-opportunity Film & Music Convention for filmmakers, artists, and art lovers, that provides a platform for networking, education, exposure, and distribution, over the course of the 6 days. Founded by Jarrod A Knowles in 2015, IndieWise maintains a unique standard of excellence that attracts global participation, with over 80 countries in attendance. Participants include distributors, producers, investors, and buyers seeking new content. The Convention culminates with a Red Carpet Dinner Gala, highlighting and celebrating Independent Film, Music, and Art from around the globe.In addtion; IndieWise will deliver a special tribute to local first responders for their continued and unwavering courage in light of the 2 year anniversary of the tragic Harvest Music Festival shooting.This year’s honoree; Vivica A. Fox, is Hollywood royalty as the recipient of numerous awards spanning her 20 year career. She is also an accomplished businesswoman, generous philanthropist, and author. As a role model, she continues to choose projects that will inspire girls of all races; most recently playing the first African American female President on screen in 2019’s Crossbreed. Upon hearing she was getting the IndieWise Lifetime Achievement Award, Ms. Fox shared, “I'm thrilled to be the recipient of the 2019 IndieWise Lifetime Achievement Award. It's going to be a night full of excitement as we celebrate the magic of making movies.”Visit Official Website for more info and Sponsorship Opportunities: https://convention.getindiewise.com For Press Inquiries & Public Relations, contact: Janell Barrett-Jones: JBJ@hgpink.com OR Niki Dec: ND@hgpink.com



