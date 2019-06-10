Stunning portrait painting by Hungarian artist János Vaszary (1867-1939) headlines Gray's June 26th auction in Cleveland

Stunning portrait painting by the Hungarian artist János Vaszary (1867-1939) of his wife Maria, unsigned, one of three painting by Vaszary in the auction (est. $150,000-$250,000). Oil on canvas nude rendering by the Scottish painter Duncan Grant (1885-1978), signed and dated (“32”) lower right and measuring 47 inches by 22 inches (est. $30,000-$50,000). Oil on canvas View of the Delaware River by American artist Samuel George Phillips (1890-1965), signed lower right and 20 inches by 24 inches (est. $5,000-$7,000). Circa 1560 English close helmet made in the Greenwich, England workshop established by King Henry VIII (est. $5,000-$7,000). Late 19th century Victorian Wenzel Friedrich steer horn armchair having four original glass ball casters and horn ‘acorn’ tips (est. $7,000-$9,000).

CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- A portrait painting by the Hungarian artist János Vaszary (1867-1939) of his wife Maria, and an oil on canvas nude rendering by the Scottish painter Duncan Grant (1885-1978), are two expected top lots in a Fine Art, Furniture & Decorative Art auction planned for Wednesday, June 26th, by Gray’s Auctioneers, online and in the gallery at 10717 Detroit Avenue.In all, 443 lots will come up for bid, beginning at 10 am Eastern time. The full catalog is up now and pre-bidding is open at www.GraysAuctioneers.com . Bidding is also available on LiveAuctioneers.com and Invaluable.com. Phone and absentee bids will also be accepted. Previews will be held Thursday thru Wednesday, June 20-26, from 10 am to 5 pm, and on Saturday, June 22, from 12 noon until 4 pm. All lots will be available for in-person examination during the previews. All times quoted are Eastern.“We’re excited to have a masterpiece by the Hungarian artist János Vaszary, together with two other paintings by him,” said Serena Harragin of Gray’s Auctioneers. “These paintings come directly from the artist’s family and have not been exhibited before. Lot 3 is a portrait of Vaszary’s wife, Maria, who went by Mimi, her inward gaze lovingly captured by her husband, an intimate moment frozen in time.”The unsigned oil on canvas portrait was given to the current owner's grandfather, Maria Vaszary's nephew. It has never been publicly exhibited, and has been in the artist's family for more than 90 years. The family immigrated to the United States in 1951 and the painting was sent from Hungary in 1970. The work carries a robust and appropriate estimate of $150,000-$250,000.The other two paintings by Vaszary are a watercolor and pencil on paper mounted on heavy cardstock titled Hussar, unsigned and measuring 18 ¾ inches by 12 ½ inches, with pencil notations in the upper left corner; and a watercolor Floral Scene on paper mounted on heavy cardstock, signed and 9 ½ inches by 11 ½ inches. Both are expected to bring $10,000-$20,000.The candid oil on canvas nude by Duncan Grant is signed and dated (“32”) lower right and measures 47 inches by 22 inches. The portrait was consigned by a Midwest collector and was originally purchased at the Mayor Gallery in London in 1968. It’s expected to sell for $30,000-$50,000. Grant was a member of the Bloomsbury Group.Ms. Harragin added, “Along with fine art, furniture and decorative art, we have more than fifty rugs, a collection of medieval arms and armor, an interesting selection of vintage posters, a fine group of vintage 48-star and 50-star American flags and a superb collection of Chinese, Japanese and Korean art and artifacts.”It’s an eclectic sale, with items ranging from a circa 1560 English close helmet made in the Greenwich, England workshop established by King Henry VIII (est. $5,000-$7,000); to an English 18th or 19th century George III tole painted oval tray, having a central medallion after Angelica Kauffman (est. $2,000-$4,000); to John J. Audubon’s personally owned and signed copy of a map of Ohio, drawn by Alexander Bourne and James Kilbourne, with the Indian Reservation, circa 1820 (est. $1,000-$2,000).A 20th century fine Persian Kashan wool rug measuring 8 feet 3 inches by 12 feet 2 inches (est. $800-$1,000), is a standout lot. Asian lots will include a pair of 19th century Chinese ancestral portraits, gouache and ink on paper, 37 ½ inches by 22 ½ inches framed (est. $500-$700); a single portrait of same (est. $400-$600); and a Japanese Meiji Period Satsuma teapot, 2 ¾ inches tall and signed on the bottom (est. $400-$600).Returning to fine art, an oil on canvas View of the Delaware River by American artist Samuel George Phillips (1890-1965), signed lower right and 20 inches by 24 inches, should bring $5,000-$7,000; while a watercolor and ink Portrait of a Young Woman by William Sommer (American, 1867-1949), artist signed and diminutive at 15 inches tall by 11 inches wide, carries a pre-sale estimate of $3,000-$5,000.An oil on wood panel still life rendering by the Dutch artist Johannes Reekers (1824-1895), signed and dated lower right and measuring 15 ¼ inches by 12 inches, is expected to reach $2,000-$4,000; and an offset lithograph poster mounted on linen by Leonetto Cappiello (Italian, 1875-1942), titled Vermouth Martini (Martini & Rossi-Torino, circa 1960s), 38 ½ inches by 27 ½ inches, should garner $400-$600.The furniture category will boast a late 19th century Victorian Wenzel Friedrich steer horn armchair having four original glass ball casters and horn ‘acorn’ tips (est. $7,000-$9,000); a Ralph Lauren Clivedon black leather tufted sleigh bed, king size, the headboard 58 inches by 82 inches (est. $1,000-$2,000); and a Henredon carved and stained hardwood dining table with 12 chairs (est. $1,000-$1,500).Gray’s Auctioneers & Appraisers is Northern Ohio’s leading licensed auctioneers and appraisers of fine art, jewelry, antiques, decorative arts, rare books, and antique rugs. Gray's Auctioneers & Appraisers is Northern Ohio's leading licensed auctioneers and appraisers of fine art, jewelry, antiques, decorative arts, rare books, and antique rugs. A boutique auction house with three decades of experience in the art business, the experts at Gray's now offer traditional real estate services.The specialists at Gray's have worked with museums, educational institutions, corporations and private collectors to achieve the maximum value of their collections at auction. Gray's auctioneers are licensed, insured and bonded in favor of the State of Ohio.



