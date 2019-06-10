All Plumbing Earns Eight Consecutive Talk Awards for Customer Satisfaction

All Plumbing earns eighth straight Talk Award

Northern Virginia plumbing company earns its eighth prestigious Talk Award thanks to outstanding customer service.

ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Since its early days in business, All Plumbing , Inc. has solidified a position within the plumbing industry as a trustworthy, thorough and highly qualified company. A plumbing expert serving clients throughout northern Virginia and Washington, D.C., All Plumbing recently earned its eighth consecutive Talk Award for Customer Satisfaction The Talk Awards identifies and honors businesses that provide an outstanding customer experience. Winners are based on an independent, proprietary research and evaluation system, which identifies businesses with a track record of excellent customer service and satisfaction. The rating system combines data collected from nominations, online and other customer reviews, surveys, blogs, social networks, business-rating services, and other honors and accolades — all of which express the voice of the customer. Only those with a 4- or 5-star rating receive The Talk Award.For nearly 50 years, All Plumbing has been delivering high-quality plumbing services backed by unprecedented customer service. The family-owned company has built a legacy based on lasting relationships with its customers and prides itself on being part of the community.All Plumbing has grown from those early days of father and his apprentice sons handling small-scale jobs to a company that can handle anything from complex water main replacement jobs to simple water heater repairs. Among the services it provides are repair, replacement and installation of sewer mains and water mains; water heating repair and installation; drain cleaning and repair; trenchless pipe replacement; hydro-jetting; gas line installation and repair; and sump pumps and waterproofing.Only certified plumbers and the latest methods, tools and technology are employed to exceed clients’ needs. The company’s technicians are enrolled in a plumbing trade school in order to receive their tradesman license. The company’s office staff is also well-trained and has enough common plumbing knowledge in order to successfully field calls and ask as many questions as possible to prepare the technicians for the job.Ultimately, customer service is at the heart of everything All Plumbing does. “We guarantee full completion and customer satisfaction on all our jobs no matter the size,” says Kabir Shafik, president and senior project manager. “We will walk clients step-by-step through each plumbing process from beginning to end. We want to make sure our customers call us back again for their future plumbing needs.”Decades in and clients are still satisfied with their experiences with All Plumbing and aren’t afraid to say so.“I don't usually leave reviews, but just had to on this company,” says Bruce B. from Washington, D.C. “Just can't say enough how great they have been for our needs! I've used them multiple times now and each time has been a pleasure. Kewin, the general manager, has shown over and over he has integrity, knowledge of the craft, cares for the customer's needs, and even came up with a great creative solution to an issue that could have been very troublesome. Not sure other companies would have taken the time to have done so. If you have plumbing issues, I can't recommend them enough. I finally have plumbing services that can be trusted to do the job right and are truly looking to help the customer. Nice to find these days.”All Plumbing is located in Arlington, Va. For more information call 703-525-7973 or go online to www.allplumbing.com . Visit the company’s Talk Award Page at https://www.thetalkawards.com/award/all-plumbing-inc/ About The Talk AwardsThe Talk Awards were created to calculate customer satisfaction ratings for a variety of businesses, based on customer feedback online, and help businesses gain control of their image and reputation by providing consumers a fair and unbiased overview of their business. For more information about The Talk Awards, call 877-712-4758 or go online to www.thetalkawards.com



