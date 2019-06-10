LA Radio Show For the People on KCAA Welcomes Transgender Entertainer Jessy Dubai in Honor of Pride Month

Transgender Entertainer Jessy Dubai will be live on For the People Tonight at 7pm EST/4pm PST on www.kcaaradio.com

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA , June 10, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Popular law-themed radio show, For the People , hosted by the author of From the Trench to the Bench: Navigting the Legal System & Finding Your Spiritual Pay Along the Way Judge Herb Dodell and radio personality most famous for being Howard Stern’s long-time LA correspondent, Gary Garver, are welcoming transgender entertainer Jessy Dubai today at 7pm EST/4pm PST on www.kcaaradio.com in honor of Pride Month.“We at For the People are very excited about this special episode with transgender entertainer Jessy Dubai, few people know this but decades ago I was a lawyer for the International Transgender Guidance Center where I assisted in the paperwork of name changes and gender reassignment legalities, it was very rewarding work,” says Judge Dodell. “Today on For the People we will be discussing Jessy’s unique life and perspectives, her own experiences with the law and the legal rights of the LGBTQ community. It’s going to be an episode where I feel we will all learn something important, so tune in!”If you happen to miss today’s episode of For the People, you can always listen when it’s downloaded on https://judgeherbdodell.us/radio-shows/ or on http://podcasts.kcaastreaming.com/dodell/ or your choice of leading podcast provider.In celebration of Pride Month, Jessy Dubai will be performing burlesque on at the Paper Moon Gentlemen’s Club Southside in Richmond, VA on Sunday, June 16 and for more information on that show go to https://www.facebook.com/pg/PaperMoonSouthsideRVA/posts/ “I am looking forward to being on For the People tonight and having the voice of my community heard to a whole new audience,” says Jessy. “I appreciate being asked on this show to educate the masses as they say and discuss the trials and tribulations of living as a trans person. Don’t miss this conversation!”Fans may follow Jessy Dubai on social media on Twitter at https://twitter.com/tsjessy on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/thejessydubai/ and on Only Fans at http://onlyfans.com/tsjessy You may follow Judge Herb Dodell on www.judgeherbdodell.us on Twitter on www.Twitter.com/JudgeHerbDodell on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/JudgeHerb and on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/judge_herb_dodell/ You may follow KCAA Radio on www.KCAARadio.com and on Twitter at https://twitter.com/KCAARadio on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/kcaaradio/ and on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/kcaaradio/ To purchase a copy of Judge Herb Dodell’s book, From the Trench to the Bench: Navigating the Legal System & Finding Your Spiritual Path Along the Way here https://www.amazon.com/Trench-Bench-Navigating-Finding-Spiritual/dp/1945949171 About Judge Herb Dodell:For more than half a century, Judge Herb Dodell, has served as both a successful attorney in the “trench,” and as a Superior Court Judge Pro Tem on the “bench,” having presided over more than 10,000 cases. As a lawyer, he has tried more than one hundred jury trials, civil and criminal, in both state and federal courts, and has successfully argued before the California Supreme Court.”About For the People:The purpose of the show is to help people navigate the legal system. It provides information as to how the legal system really works, from the inside and from the perspective of a long-time trial lawyer (the trench) and Superior Court judge (the bench). It illustrates the principles with real cases and provides guidelines for people who are in the system or about to be involved in it, including small claims, restraining orders, landlord/tenant, criminal and general civil litigation. It provides the answers to such questions as "what do I do if…"? while including a spiritual approach as well. The show can be heard every Monday evening at 7pm EST/4pm PST on 106.5 FM and 102.3 FM/I Heart Media in Los Angeles, or on www.kcaaradio.com About From the Trench to the Bench: Navigating the Legal System & Finding Your Spiritual Path Along the Way:“What do you do if you want to sue someone in Small Claims Court, or you’ve been sued, or you’ve been served with an eviction notice, or someone is harassing and threatening you, or barraging you with texts and emails, or you’re the victim in an automobile accident, or you’ve been arrested? When do you need a lawyer, how do you find the right one, what questions should you ask, and what can you expect from your lawyer? This book will answer all these questions and more. It will provide you with essential guidelines and practical tools you will need to navigate through the legal system, thus saving you both time and money. Real stories and cases are used to illustrate the concepts in this book. Using the principles of Universal Law, this book will also help you learn to turn an unfortunate situation into an opportunity for personal growth.# # #Publicity: Lainie Speiser, misslainie2@gmail.com



