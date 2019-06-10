Hoyer Statement on Ken Cuccinelli's Appointment as Acting Director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services

WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement today in response to Ken Cuccinelli's appointment as acting director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services: "Once again, this President is trying to circumvent Congress and our Constitution by appointing someone as acting head of an agency who would not be confirmed by the Senate to that post and who is grossly unqualified for it. Ken Cuccinelli's extremist views on immigration and his lack of serious qualifications make him wholly unsuited to lead U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS). Opposition to his confirmation to the position in the Senate is broad and bipartisan, and it ought to be heeded by this President instead of blatantly ignored."