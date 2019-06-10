Latest News: Jane Sánchez Named to Senior Post

Jane Sánchez, deputy librarian for Library Collections and Services at the Library of Congress.

Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden today announced that Jane Sánchez, the law librarian of Congress, has been named the deputy librarian for Library Collections and Services, effective June 10. As part of the Library’s five-year strategic plan announced in October 2018, Sánchez has been serving in this role on an acting basis while the institutional realignment is being implemented. She will continue to serve concurrently as law librarian of Congress.

Sánchez, who holds a Juris Doctor degree in addition to a master’s degree in library science and a bachelor’s degree in English, has demonstrated leadership experience throughout the institution.

She has led the Law Library of Congress since 2017 and led the Library’s Humanities and Social Sciences division from 2014 to 2017. She has also served as a business unit managing director at the U.S. Government Publishing Office; as an associate director of Justice Libraries, Justice Management Division, U.S. Department of Justice; as departmental head of History and Culture Libraries at the Smithsonian Institution Libraries; and as an acquisitions manager for electronic databases at BNA, Inc., a journalistic organization, in addition to library work at Harvard University and the University of New Mexico.

The Library Collections and Services Group (LCSG) brings together three organizations responsible for acquiring, stewarding, describing, preserving and making accessible the largest, most comprehensive legislative research and national library in the world. They are the Law Library of Congress, Library Services and the National Library for the Blind and Physically Handicapped. LCSG also includes the John W. Kluge Center and Internships and Fellowships Programs. Sánchez will lead the initiative to centralize LCSG’s administrative and operational functions by Oct.1, 2019. Those functions will be realigned from the Law Library Office of Administrative Operations, Library Services Employee Resources and Management Team and the Library Services Financial Management Team to form LCSG Operations. LCSG Operations will consist of two directorates: Organization Management and Financial Management.

“Under Jane Sánchez’s leadership, the Library Collections and Services Group will optimize customer service and improve efficiency of administrative and operational activities,” said Hayden. “Sánchez’s official role will support one of the Library’s essential goals to modernize, strengthen and streamline our business processes.”

Sánchez has received numerous awards over the course of her career, including from the U.S. Department of Energy for sustained superior service and from the Justice Management Division and the Smithsonian Institution for workflow improvements.

