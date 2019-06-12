Philadelphia Lawyer Stewart Eisenberg Answers Important Questions About Tire Blowouts in Online Interview

Attorney Stewart Eisenberg

PHILADELPHIA , PA, USA , June 12, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- A Philadelphia attorney explains what to do in the unexpected event of a tire blowout in a web interview with AskTheLawyers.com™. Stewart Eisenberg, personal injury attorney , explains that there is a process for handling a tire blowout case. In some cases, the blowout could result from the vehicle owner failing to change out the tire when necessary. It could also result from running over a nail or hitting a pothole at a high speed. In these cases, legally, there is not much the vehicle owner can do. However, in other cases, it could be a result of negligence on the tire manufacturer’s part.In the video, Eisenberg explains that if a “detread” occurs, you may have legal options against the tire manufacturer.“A ‘detread’ is when the tire tread actually comes off the tire, and in those instances you find that in most cases, there’s something wrong with the tire ,” Eisenberg said.He recommended that everyone change their tires frequently, take your car into a dealership if you’re not sure when your tires were last replaced.“Also, if you take your tires into a dealership, they should be able to tell you how old they are,” Eisenberg said. “The general rule of thumb: a tire should come out of service when its 6 or 7 years old. Nobody should be riding on tire when its more than 6 or 7 years old.”He also recommended putting new tires in the back of the car, unless you are replacing all four tires. Putting new tires in the front of the car increases the chances of your car fishtailing in poor weather.He urged anyone involved in a tire blowout accident to contact an attorney, especially if detreading occurred. An attorney can determine if negligence played a role in a tire blowout accident, and help the victims seek recovery and compensation.Stewart Eisenberg is a personal injury lawyer in Philadelphia with Eisenberg, Rothweiler, Winkler, Eisenberg & Jeck, P.C. He’s been recognized by The Best Lawyers in America for the areas of Medical Malpractice Law (2013 – present), Personal Injury Litigation (2014 – present) and Product Liability Litigation (2016 – present). He can be reached at 888-644-4288, and via his AskTheLawyers.com™ profile.

Who is Liable for Tire Blowouts?



