RLH Corporation Announces Changes to Its Board of Directors

Adds Accomplished Independent Director R. Carter Pate to Board and Audit Committee



Announces Retirement of Director, James P. Evans, Chair of the Board’s Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee effective September 30, 2019

DENVER, June 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RLH Corporation (NYSE:RLH) today announced the recent election of a new independent director to the Company’s Board of Directors, R. Carter Pate. Mr. Pate has also joined the Audit Committee of the Company’s Board. Mr. Pate brings over 30 years of relevant experience and deep financial expertise to the Board, including recent experience in executive management of public companies and as a director on public company boards.

“We are excited to have Carter Pate on our Board of Directors,” said RLH Corporation Board Chair, Robert G. Wolfe. “His exceptional experience, financial acumen and collaboration skills will be of great benefit as we complete our transition to a high growth franchise company.”

Pate has had a distinguished career in executive management, finance and board service, leading companies through strategic change to meet critical business objectives. Since November 15, 2017, he has served as Interim Chief Executive Officer at The Providence Service Corporation, a $1.6 billion healthcare technology and logistics business. He is the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Carter Pate, LLC, a consulting firm he founded in 2014. From 2011 to 2014, Mr. Pate served as the Chief Executive Officer of MV Transportation, Inc. Prior to joining MV, he served in various roles for PricewaterhouseCoopers LLC from 1996 to 2011, including Global and U.S. Managing Partner, Healthcare and Government Price, US Managing Partner, Advisory Line of Service and US Managing Partner, Corporate Restructuring Partner.

Mr. Pate has been the Chairman of the Board of BioScrip, Inc. (Nasdaq: BIOS) since 2015 and previously served as its board’s Audit Committee chair. He has also been a Director of Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADES) since 2016 and serves as a member of the board’s Audit Committee. Mr. Pate holds various financial certifications including being a Certified Public Accountant in Texas.

/EIN News/ -- The Company also announced that James P. Evans, Chair of the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee, has notified it that he will be retiring from the Board effective October 1, 2019. Mr. Evans has been a valued Board member since January 2013 and served as the Company’s interim CEO from August 2014 until January 2015.

About RLH Corporation

RLH Corporation is an innovative hotel company focused on the franchising, management and ownership of upscale, midscale and economy hotels. The company focuses on maximizing return on invested capital for hotel owners across North America through relevant brands, industry-leading technology and forward-thinking services. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.rlhco.com .

