Igneous Strengthens Investment in its Partner Channel, Bringing on Two Veteran Channel Executives and Enhancing Partner Programs

New Vice President of Channel Sales Jim Choumas and New Chief Channel Advisor Leonard Iventosch Provide Additional Leadership to Accelerate Customer Adoption of Public Clouds via Partners

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, June 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Igneous, Inc., which delivers the only Unstructured Data Management (UDM) as-a-Service solution, today announced major moves to strengthen its investment in partners, including hiring two channel executives, enhancing its partner incentives, and creating a new program to help partners accelerate customers’ move to the cloud. Igneous solutions are sold through a 100 percent partner channel.

New Vice President of Channel Sales Jim Choumas, who joined Igneous in April, is a 30-year industry veteran in data services and modern data management. Prior to joining Igneous, Choumas built Qumulo’s channel partner program and ecosystem as the Director of North America Channels for the past four years.

"This is a very exciting time for data-centric organizations looking to harness the power of public cloud," Choumas said of his decision to join Igneous. "Unstructured data management is a core strategy as enterprises continue their digital transformation and Igneous is at the center of this with its technology, vision and leadership in this space. Our channel program enhancements are key to enabling accelerated go-to-market strategies with our partners.”

Recent Igneous channel partner investments include:



Expanded incentives : Igneous has enhanced its enablement, market development funding and incentives to best fit the needs of partners and support them in their marketing and sales efforts.

: Igneous has enhanced its enablement, market development funding and incentives to best fit the needs of partners and support them in their marketing and sales efforts. Data Visibility program : Igneous DataDiscover enables channel partners to quickly assess a customer’s NAS data profile, giving them the cost-benefit information needed to outline the right modern data archive and protection operation for their clients. With DataProtect —backup, recovery and archive as-a-Service—Igneous partners enable their customers to easily backup and archive data at petabyte scale onsite, offsite and to public clouds.

: Igneous enables channel partners to quickly assess a customer’s NAS data profile, giving them the cost-benefit information needed to outline the right modern data archive and protection operation for their clients. With —backup, recovery and archive as-a-Service—Igneous partners enable their customers to easily backup and archive data at petabyte scale onsite, offsite and to public clouds. Free Test Drive experience: Igneous partners can now take advantage of a free, frictionless, software-based Test Drive experience to speed up the evaluation process and introduce their customers to what makes Igneous unique—fast and easy management of large-scale unstructured data environments.

In addition to Choumas, Leonard Iventosch joins Igneous as Chief Channel Advisor. Iventosch is also the Chief Channel Evangelist for Qumulo, Inc.

“I’m excited to join Igneous as the company amplifies its strategic role in helping organizations with large datacenter footprints get to the cloud faster,” Iventosch said. “Igneous is advancing the value of unstructured data management by investing the right resources to support its partner community.”

Prospective partners can contact Igneous by visiting igneous.io/channel-partners , and learn more by visiting igneous.io. Follow us on Twitter @IgneousIO and on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/Igneous .

About Igneous

Igneous delivers the only Unstructured Data Management (UDM) as-a-Service solution, giving data-centric enterprises visibility, protection, and data mobility at scale. Igneous’ API-enabled, cloud-native solution combines all UDM functions so that organizations can see, protect, analyze, and leverage all their unstructured data, wherever datasets and workflows live. Igneous: The right data, in the right place, at the right time.

