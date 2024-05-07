FTI Consulting Announces Asia Leadership Appointment

Roy Huang Named Head of Asia & Caribbean; Will Also Lead Growth of the Business Transformation Practice in the Region

HONG KONG, May 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the appointment of Roy Huang as the Head of Asia & Caribbean, effective 3 May 2024.



Based in Hong Kong, Mr. Huang will have executive responsibility for driving growth across the region through strengthening the firm’s core service capabilities and bringing the firm’s collective expertise to clients. Mr. Huang also will reinforce the Business Transformation practice in Asia, as well as relationships with private equity and corporate clients.

“Roy’s leadership and strategy experience will help us drive the next phase of our aspirations in the Asia & Caribbean region to deliver new opportunities for our clients, our business and our people,” said Steven H. Gunby, President and Chief Executive Officer of FTI Consulting. “I am confident that he will collaborate incredibly well with our existing leaders in the region as we further enhance our position as the firm that clients call when they confront their most critical crises and transformational events.”



Prior to joining FTI Consulting, Mr. Huang was a Managing Director and Partner at Boston Consulting Group (“BCG”), where he led the Transactions and Integrations business in Asia Pacific, as well as the Private Equity and Principal Investor practice and Corporate Finance and Strategy practice in Greater China. He has extensive expertise in investment, business transformation, and mergers and acquisitions with both private equity and corporate clients, particularly in the technology, consumer goods and financial services industries.

Mr. Huang worked at Roland Berger before joining BCG. He also brings deep management experience from his past roles in finance and client portfolio management teams. Mr. Huang holds a bachelor of science degree in mathematics and applied mathematics from Tsinghua University.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Huang said, “I am truly impressed by FTI Consulting’s robust performance, growth-oriented culture, dedication to diversity and outstanding execution capabilities. The firm’s global expertise in navigating distressed situations and managing disputes uniquely positions us as a reliable ally for global and regional creditors, private equity, private credit and family offices. I am committed to further fostering the business transformation capabilities to meet the evolving needs of our clients, as our expert team in the region and deep bench of talent globally bring leading capabilities to handle diverse and complex situations. I am thrilled to join the FTI Consulting team and am excited about what’s ahead.”





FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organisations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 8,000 employees located in 33 countries and territories, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $3.49 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2023. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting’s services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalised and independently managed. For more information, visit www.fticonsulting.com .

