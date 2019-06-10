There were 338 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 155,866 in the last 365 days.

Maldives : 2019 Article IV Consultation-Press Release; Staff Report; and Statement by the Executive Director for Maldives

Author/Editor:

International Monetary Fund. Asia and Pacific Dept

Publication Date:

June 10, 2019

Electronic Access:

Free Full Text. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file

Summary:

Growth has been strong and is projected to remain so in 2019 driven by tourism, commerce, and construction. Nonetheless, the Maldives remains highly vulnerable with reduced policy space due to large and growing public debt and rising pressures on external stability. The imbalances call for urgent action for maintaining stability. Going forward, the new administration’s main challenge is to manage fiscal and external imbalances given weak buffers and tightening global financial conditions, while large projects are ongoing.

Series:

Country Report No. 19/156

English

Publication Date:

June 10, 2019

ISBN/ISSN:

9781498318723/1934-7685

Stock No:

1MDVEA2019002

Price:

$18.00 (Academic Rate:$18.00)

Format:

Paper

Pages:

71

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.