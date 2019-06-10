E-bike Market by Class, Battery Type, Motor Type, Mode, Usage, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "E-bike Market by Class, Battery Type (Lithium-ion, Lithium-ion polymer, Lead Acid), Motor Type (Mid, Hub), Mode (Throttle, Pedal Assist), Usage, and Region (Asia Pacific, Europe, North America) - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global e-bike market is estimated to be USD 21.1 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 38.6 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 9.01%.



An electric bike is a bicycle that is fitted with a battery and an electric motor. These bicycles have a mid or hub motor and use chargeable batteries of different capacities. A hub motor is the most common drive mechanism. It can be fitted on the front or rear wheel. The mid-motor is a relatively new technology in which the motor is placed in the bottom bracket of the bicycle.





E-bikes use different types of batteries such as lithium ion, lithium ion polymer, nickel metal hydride, and lead acid. The lead-acid battery is widely used in electric bikes due to its low cost and ease of recycling. On the other hand, the demand for Li-ion batteries has grown at a significant rate because of their high capacity, small size, and low weight. E-bikes can be classified as pedal assist or pedelec and power-on-demand or throttle.



Advancements in technology have helped the bicycle industry meet the increasing customer demand and become future ready. Batteries represent a major focus area for manufacturers with better range, efficiency, compact size, and lightweight. Also, the industry is focusing on introducing advanced features in e-bikes such as anti-theft, sensors, and smart monitoring e-bike systems.



Rapid urbanization and traffic congestion have discouraged people from using a car as motorized transportation. Instead, many people now prefer to use e-bikes for the daily commute. These vehicles are cheaper than cars and, except for class III bikes, do not require a driving license. In addition, e-bikes are a sustainable means of transportation and can leverage existing and future mainstream EV charging infrastructures. Also, the growing demand for e-bikes among tourists augurs well for the growth of the market.



Governing bodies in various cities have launched initiatives to build bicycle highway lanes for e-bikes and motorized vehicles. In addition, they are also focusing on improving the biking infrastructure. Many governments plan to develop two-way bike lanes on one-way streets to ensure quick commuting of cycles. This will encourage people to use e-bikes for the daily commute.



Yamaha Motor Corporation (Japan), Giant Manufacturing Co., Ltd (Taiwan), Accell Group N.V (Netherlands), Aima Technology Group Co., Ltd (China), and Yadea Group Holdings Ltd (China) are some of the leading players in the e-bike market.

Market Dynamics



Drivers



Increasing Concerns About Traffic Congestion

Rapid Urbanization

Government Initiatives to Reduce Emission Level

Growing Bicycle Tourism Industry

Restraints

Underdeveloped Aftermarket Services

Technological Challenges

Unplanned Infrastructure in Developing Countries

Opportunities

Government Initiatives to Regulate E-Bikes & Improve Infrastructure for E-Bikes

Bike Sharing

Challenges

Limited Distribution Channels

Misconstrued Perception About Cycling

Industry Trends



Motor Drive Technology

Battery Technology

