Eclipse™ LEDs Provide Match-Changing Light at J.W. Isenhour Tennis Center’s Indoor Courts – Guy Albert de Chimay

See how Green Arc Energy Advisors upgraded a top-rated tennis venue, the J.W. Isenhour Tennis Center at North Carolina State University, with LED lighting

I can't say enough about working with Green Arc. Our tennis center lighting project was flawless from start to finish.” — Bob Erickson, Assistant Athletic Director, NCSU

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, June 10, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The J.W. Isenhour Tennis Centers at the North Carolina State University in Raleigh is considered one of the best collegiate tennis facilities in the country. In fact, the United States Tennis Association honored the facility with an Outstanding Facility award for its indoor courts in 2004. And now the men’s and women’s varsity tennis programs have been rewarded again with greatly enhanced lighting thanks to the conversion of LED lighting within the J.W. Isenhour Tennis Center, a project completed by Green Arc Energy Advisors , which is based in New York City. Green Arc replaced the existing 1000-watt metal halide-based fixtures with 42 Eclipse™ LED 495-watt light fixtures across the facility’s four indoor tennis courts. The new fixtures now provide optimal light distribution and coverage, increasing light levels by a remarkable 60%. Green Arc’s proprietary optics distribute light against the reflective roof surfaces at a 180-degree beam angle, eliminating the typical dark spots associated with alternate solutions, evenly filling the spaces between the exposed beams."I can't say enough about working with Green Arc. Our tennis center lighting project was flawless from start to finish," said Bob Erickson, Assistant Athletic Director, Campus Athletic Facilities and Operations at NCSU.Green Arc has converted many other tennis facilities to its LED lighting solutions, including Match Point NYC in Brooklyn, New York, which deployed the same Eclipse™ LED light fixtures in several areas within its expansive facilities, including the tennis and basketball courts and world-class gymnastics-training center. By replacing Match Point’s existing metal halide light fixtures with nearly 140 Eclipse™ LED fixtures, the facility increased its maximum on-court tennis light levels from 40 foot-candles to 80 foot-candles. Similarly, at Little Silver Tennis Club in Little Silver, New Jersey, Green Arc installed 36 Eclipse™ 495-watt fixtures within its new 3-court steel-frame building, yielding maximum on-court light levels of 80 foot-candles. Green Arc also transformed the original 8-per-court 1080-watt, 480-volt powered metal halide fixture layout at Ridgewood Racquet Club in Ridgewood, New Jersey, by converting over to 44 new 495-watt Eclipse™ LED light fixtures. All of these facilities now experience hassle-free maintenance, along with all the other benefits that LED lighting provides.According to Guy Albert de Chimay , Executive Vice President of Green Arc Energy Advisors, “As with all LED upgrades, the benefits extend well beyond the initial usage reductions. In addition to the direct wattage, new Eclipse™ fixtures eliminate almost 4000 BTUs per hour per lamp in passive heat gain compared to 1000-watt metal halide lamps, which must be removed by the facilities’ HVAC systems. In most facilities, for every dollar saved at the plug, a dollar is saved in HVAC costs during the cooling season.” Additionally, the new fixtures carry a 10-year warranty and have a 100,000+ hour useful lifespan. All fixtures include 10KV surge protection and are engineered for low glare.About Green Arc’s Proprietary Eclipse™ LED LightingDesigned specifically for the demanding requirements of air dome/air-inflated structures, butler buildings with reflective ceilings, fabric-over-frame structures, natatoriums, and other complexes, Eclipse™ is engineered with innovative Controlled Light Delivery (CLD) technology™ to deliver brighter output, better light distribution, lower wattage, and run much cooler for enhanced longevity, making them ideal for use over all court and field surfaces. By generating 50,000 lumens (405w), 55,000 lumens (450w), or 60,000 lumens (495w), depending on lighting needs, direct energy usage can be reduced to 62%, 58%, or 54%, respectively. Eclipse™ LED lighting is the ideal solution for both amateur and professional sports facilities, in both direct and indirect lighting configurations. Eclipse™ also has sealed LED arrays, making them resistant to water and dust, which will provide years of consistent, trouble-free illumination. In addition, these fixtures qualify for energy rebates in participating jurisdictions.

