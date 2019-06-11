Cato Strengthens Commitment to Canadian Market with Expansion of Global Managed SD-WAN Service

With new PoPs in Calgary and Toronto, Cato’s global network span more than 45 locations, connecting major business centers across the globe

Cato adds PoPs in Calgary and Toronto. With Montreal & Vancouver, Cato now provides the most comprehensive Canadian coverage of any private, global backbone

Canada is key to Cato’s overall North American strategy. With our expansion to Calgary and Toronto, Canadian enterprises can provide affordable, optimal, and secure connectivity, everywhere” — Alon Alter, Vice President of Worldwide Sales

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, June 11, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cato Networks, the cloud-native carrier, announced the expansion of the Cato Cloud into Calgary and Toronto, Canada. The move complements Cato’s existing PoPs in Montreal and Vancouver and comes as Canadian companies look for an affordable MPLS alternative, strong network security, and improved cloud connectivity for their digital transformation initiatives.

“Canada is a key component of Cato’s overall North America strategy. With our expansion in Calgary and Toronto, Canadian enterprises can provide optimal and secure connectivity for both in-country and global locations and users,” says Alon Alter, Vice President of Worldwide Sales, at Cato Networks.

CATO: AFFORDABLE, PREDICTABLE NETWORK WITH CONVERGED SECURITY ACROSS CANADA — AND BEYOND

The expansion into Calgary and Toronto is the latest example of Cato’s commitment to Canada and the entire North American region. Today, Cato has 17 PoPs in-region and more than 45 PoPs worldwide, the most of any global private backbone.

Cato customers connect their datacenters, branches, mobile users, and cloud resources to the nearest PoP in Canada and across the globe. Cato PoPs are interconnected by multiple, tier-1 carriers, dynamically selecting the optimum path for every packet. Advanced security services in Cato Cloud protect all connected resources against network-based threats. Without rigid and costly connectivity or fragmented and complex IT infrastructure, visibility and control improve, and network operations become simpler, more agile.

Cato’s managed SD-WAN service is available throughout Canada and across the globe from Cato and its partners. For more information visit https://www.catonetworks.com/

ABOUT CATO NETWORKS

Cato, the cloud-native carrier, provides the only secure managed SD-WAN service built with the global reach, self-service, and agility of the cloud. Cato replaces MPLS and multiple networking and security point solutions with a converged WAN transformation platform built for the digital business. Using Cato, customers easily migrate from MPLS to SD-WAN, improve global connectivity to on-premises and cloud applications, enable secure branch Internet access everywhere, and securely and optimally integrate cloud datacenters and mobile users into the network. CatoNetworks.com @CatoNetworks.



