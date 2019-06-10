Digital Marketing Software Market Is Expected to Grow at a Mammoth CAGR Of 16.6% By 2023

Boom in social media & advertising and rise in digital marketing budget drive the growth of the global digital marketing software market. The management & administration-oriented apps segment is expected to witness the fastest growth through 2023. The on-premise segment is likely to dominate the market in terms of revenue during the study period.

Portland, June 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global digital marketing software market garnered $26.61 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach $77.05 billion by 2023, registering a CAGR of 16.6% from 2017 to 2023. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the market, covering aspects such as the key investment pockets, drivers, restraints, & opportunities, major market segments, strategic developments, and competitive landscape.

The boom in social media & advertising and rise in digital marketing budget drive the growth of the global digital marketing software market. On the other hand, the lack of skilled personnel for coding and handling the marketing software hamper the market growth. However, the emergence of SaaS-based solutions is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the digital marketing software market players.

For purchase inquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2475

Based on types, the interaction systems segment held over two-fifths of the market share in 2016 and would dominate the market through 2023. However, the management & administration-oriented apps segment is likely to witness the fastest CAGR of 18.9% from 2017 to 2023. The other types analyzed in the study include data & analytics systems and content production & management.

Based on deployment, the on-premise segment was the largest in 2016, grabbing nearly three-fifths of the market share and is expected to maintain its revenue lead through the study period. However, the cloud segment would grow at the fastest CAGR of 17.1% through 2023.

The market in North America held more than one-third of the market share in 2016. However, Asia-Pacific would grow at the fastest CAGR of 17.4% during the forecast period. The other regions analyzed in the study include Europe and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).

To Explore More, Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2475

The key players analyzed in the market report are Adobe Systems, Oracle Corporation, IBM Corporation, SAP AG, Microsoft Corporation, Salesforce.com, Inc., HubSpot, Inc., Marketo Inc., SAS Institute, Inc., and HP Development Company, L.P. These players have adopted various market strategies such as partnerships, collaboration, mergers & acquisitions, new product launch to strengthen their foothold in the industry.

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

/EIN News/ -- We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1(855)550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.