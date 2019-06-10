iSage Rx Presents Positive Clinical Outcomes from Initial Study

Encouraging data presented at the ADA’s 79th Scientific Sessions

SAN FRANCISCO, June 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iSage Rx, a subsidiary of Amalgam Rx, Inc., a leading digital therapeutics company, shared findings from its clinical trial during the poster presentations at the American Diabetes Association’s (ADA) 79th Scientific Sessions. The results of the study show that patients can benefit from the use of automated insulin optimization support. The outcomes of the study include the following:



On average, patients in the treatment arm reduced their A1C by 1.04% (p=.002) from baseline to study termination

Patients with a beginning A1C of greater than 8% reduced their A1C by 1.88% (p=.005) from baseline to study termination

The average starting and app-directed final doses of insulin increased by 39% (p=.047) with less than 2% of the fasting glucose readings recorded in iSage Rx below 70 mg/dL

/EIN News/ -- “The results of the study show the significant clinical impact digital therapeutics can have when managing insulin dosing,” said Kristin Grdinovac, M.D., assistant professor at the, University of Kansas School of Medicine. “iSage Rx is a simple but powerful tool that allows a doctor to quickly create and prescribe an insulin dosing plan for patients to self-manage the titration of their insulin; there’s essentially no follow-up required between office visits.”

“Achieving the primary and secondary endpoints in our study is a great validator of our product, approach, and team,” said Suzanne Clough, M.D., chief medical officer and co-founder, Amalgam Rx. “This is an exciting moment in time for the digital therapeutics industry; we’re continuing to show the clinical efficacy of our solutions while simultaneously driving adoption.”

About iSage Rx

iSage Rx, launched the iSage App, the first FDA 510(k)-cleared, prescription-only mobile application for the automated titration of all brands of basal insulin. iSage allows physicians to choose from multiple clinically-validated basal insulin algorithms and tailor the algorithms to the specific needs of their type 2 diabetes patients. iSage Rx is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Amalgam Rx. For more information, visit http://isageapp.com .

About Amalgam Rx

Amalgam Rx creates custom digital therapies that combine clinical and behavioral health and interventions to engage, support, and improve patient self-management. Led by an experienced team of physicians, behaviorists, technologists, and digital health pioneers, Amalgam Rx strives to use technology to accelerate the impact and scale of medicine to improve the lives of millions of people living with chronic disease. Amalgam does this by partnering with leading life sciences companies to accelerate the R&D and commercialization of digital therapeutics. For more information, visit http://amalgamrx.com/ .

Contact:

Ryan Sysko

rsysko@amalgamrx.com

