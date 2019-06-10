Leading Luxury Villa Company Predicts 2020 Travel Trends

Villa Caia Santorini Can Savi Villa Ibiza Atelier Villa Barbados Worlds Best Beach Turks and Caicos Luxury Turks and Caicos Villa

Travel Trends by World's Most Trusted Villa Rental Company

Ibiza has a reputation for being a party island, and rightly so however there is much more to Ibiza than meets the eye” — Linda Browne

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Exceptional Villas, the worlds leading luxury villa rental company, has announced its top trending destinations for 2020 as chosen by its clients. Exceptional Villas considers it a fine art to match the perfect vacation destination and the perfect villa to their client’s specific requirements, but that is not only what they do. Offering a highly bespoke service, the team at the luxury travel company are specialists when it comes to picking the perfectly matched property to their client's needs. For 2020, Exceptional Villas predicts an increase in bookings for both its Caribbean and European Destinations.

Linda Browne, Sales and Marketing Executive at leading luxury villa rental company, Exceptional Villas, has provided insights into the most sought-after locations for 2020. Forward sales for the company show that the following destinations are proving the most popular for 2020.

1.The Bahamas

The Bahamas has an excellent reputation throughout the world, yet it has not always been the most popular destination in the Caribbean. The Capitol Nassau has a perception as being commercialized featuring hotels like the Atlantis, but if you look further a field at the outer islands, you will feel you have landed in a complete paradise. Whether you want to visit Harbour Islands, Andros, the Exumas or Abaco, you will not be disappointed. The Bahamas are known as one of the most beautiful island chains in the world, and each island has the most incredible privacy, amazing beaches and of course, 5-star luxury. It is worth noting that Nassau has some excellent new additions such as the Four Seasons and Rosewood featuring some of the worlds finest villas. Another top-class resort is the Albany Resort in Nassau which is similar to a luxury country club. The Albany Resort was founded in 2010 by Joe Lewis along with golf giants Tiger Woods and Ernie Els as well as musician Justin Timberlake. The resort features 600 acres of oceanside property, a 71-slip marina, a championship golf course designed by Els, and an extraordinary array of family-friendly amenities and activities.

2.Turks and Caicos

The islands of Turks and Caicos has seen a surge in bookings with 2020 predicted to be Exceptional Villas most popular year yet. Most visitors wish to stay on the main island of Providenciales where you will find the world’s best beach – Grace Bay Beach! With new villas and luxury resorts being open each month, this island has seen a huge increase in demand. The island still offers the laid-back luxury vibe without being overcrowded. Click Here for More Information.

3. Barbados

Barbados has always been one of the Exceptional Villas most popular destinations, and they see 2020 as being no exception. With new villas coming on stream daily and the launch of Nikki Beach in 2019, there is a lot that Barbados has to offer for both first-time visitors and repeat customers. The island has a vast number of events happening including the Crop Over Festival each summer and other wonderful cooking events taking place throughout the year.

4.Spain

The company has just launched its portfolio of villas in Spain with Ibiza and Mallorca seeing the biggest trends in bookings thus far. “Ibiza has a reputation for being a party island, and rightly so however there is much more to Ibiza than meets the eye,” says Linda Browne Sales and Marketing Manager at Exceptional Villas. Ibiza is equally suitable for families. San José and Santa Gertrudis are some of the most popular parts of the island to visit.

5.Greece

Greece is one of the most popular destinations for visitors from the US, Canada and Europe. The Greek islands offer some of the most breath-taking scenery imaginable, this plus the amazing Greek villages, tavernas, wonderful authentic cuisine and stunning architecture makes it an ideal Summer destination. The most popular islands to visit in Greece for 2020 are Santorini, Mykonos and Crete.

Santorini is most known for its spectacular sunsets and the endless villas and hotels lined along the breath-taking caldera all offering amazing views. Santorini is a honeymooner’s paradise and is by far one of the most romantic of the Greek Isles.

Mykonos is known as the party island with its large selection of beach clubs, beach parties and restaurants galore. However, the island is also suitable for families since it features a large selection of luxury villas with private pools and breath-taking views, many of which are also fully staffed. The scenery is also breathtakingly beautiful.

Crete is also a great destination for families, and Exceptional Villas predicts that the biggest growth for Greece will be seen in travellers visiting Crete.

ABOUT EXCEPTIONAL VILLAS

Exceptional Villas is a luxury villa rental company featuring only the best hand-picked and personally inspected properties in the world. The company has clients from all over the world. Exceptional Villas have been in the travel business for over 25 years and offer a bespoke service to their clients. This service includes matching the perfect villa to each of their clients and providing complimentary concierge service. This service includes organising all aspects of the client’s vacations such as VIP airport arrival, ground transportation, restaurant reservations, tours and excursions, water sports and pre-arrival stocking. Unlike some of their competitors, they do not provide a membership fee. Likewise, their villa experts are indeed experts. They visit every single villa and have a wealth of information regarding each villa, as well as each destination. Exceptional Villas take total pride in the customised service they offer. The company also has designated brands specializing in Barbados: Villas Barbados and Ireland: Dream Ireland

For more information visit http://www.exceptionalvillas.com/ or call + 353 64 66 41170 or toll-free from the US and Canada 1 800 245 5109 and UK 0845 528 4197



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.