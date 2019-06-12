EEACS Holds First Signing Day for Seniors

Executive Education Charter School in Allentown celebrates the graduation of its first senior class

Seniors at the Allentown charter school have earned over $500,000 in scholarships and grants.

It has been an honor to watch these students thrive.” — Bob Lysek, CEO & Founder

ALLENTOWN, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Executive Education Academy Charter School in Allentown held its first college signing day for seniors on Tuesday, May 7. Eight students signed with East Stroudsburg University. Meanwhile, dozens of other students have committed to schools across the East Coast.“We are so proud of the accomplishments our students have made,” says Robert Lysek, founder and CEO of the Lehigh Valley charter school . “We have no doubt that bright futures are in store for them.”Over 100 EEACS graduates will pursue careers or post-secondary education. Many students have enrolled in colleges, including Lehigh University, Penn State, West Chester University, and Arcadia.The seniors making up EEACS’s Class of 2019 will be the school’s first graduating class. Together, they have earned over $500,000 in scholarships and grants to various colleges and universities.“It has been an honor to watch these students thrive,” adds Lysek.To learn more about Executive Education Academy Charter School visit https://www.ee-schools.org/ About EEACS: Founded in 2014 by highly experienced educators and management, Executive Education Academy Charter School, authorized for grades K-12 by the Allentown School District, leads the way in education by offering its 1,300 students opportunities for growth both in and out of the classroom. EEACS combines all mandated studies with a unique student-corporate culture. To learn more, visit https://www.ee-schools.org/

Executive Education Academy Charter School in Allentown - High School Curriculum



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.