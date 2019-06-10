Stevens Creek Subaru Want to Get You Outdoors The Dealership Announces Several New Promotions Just In Time For Summer Adventures

SAN JOSE, CA, USA, June 10, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Roland Perezroland@bag5.com(210) 385-7519 Stevens Creek Subaru has decided to introduce several new promotions to encourage citizens of San Jose to get out and enjoy their summer. The dealership is offering new promotions on several different vehicle models in order to accommodate summer adventures for any lifestyle.Subaru makes it one of their corporate missions to encourage residents to get out and enjoy the great outdoors. Among one of their greatest goals is “bringing awareness of our national parks to those who have not yet had a chance to experience them,” said Thomas J. Doll, CEO and President, Subaru of America, Inc.There are seasonal offers in effect until May 31st, 2019 on the following vehicles:● 2019 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Sedan● 2019 Subaru Outback 2.5i● 2019 Subaru Legacy 2.5i● 2019 Subaru AscentIncluded among this list of offers is reduced leasing prices that make it even easier for a customer to afford to drive away in their dream vehicle. The Ascent features leasing at $279/month, the Legacy has it for $149/month, the Outback is $129/month, and the Impreza is the most affordable at $119/month. Whether someone lives the city life or loves to get out into nature, these offers will let them get the most out of their summer.About Stevens Creek Subaru: Stevens Creek Subaru is the Bay Area’s premier Subaru Dealership Serving San Jose, Cupertino, Santa Clara, Mountain View, and Sunnyvale. The company provides its customers with a massive selection of the latest and greatest Subaru models, including award-winning models like the BRZ and XV Crosstrek. It also features a variety of pre-owned vehicles in a wide range of makes and models.For any additional information, visit Stevens Creek Subaru at https://www.stevenscreeksubaru.com/



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.