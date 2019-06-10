Huntington Beach Ford Reaches Online Benchmark Online Reviews Surpasses 1500 Customer Reviews and a 4.7 Rating

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, USA, June 10, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Roland Perezroland@bag5.com(210) 385-7519Online reviews are the bread and butter of any modern business, which is why it is so exciting that Huntington Beach Ford recently surpassed 1500 Google reviews. With such a lengthy collection of online reviews, customers are able to trust that they are receiving an accurate depiction of the dealership and its customer-centric business practices.Ford realizes that in the world of business, the customer is everything. “The customer experience is the most important area we can invest in to become the world’s most trusted company,” said Elena Ford, the company’s Chief Customer Experience Officer. “The real measure of our success as a company is keeping customers’ loyalty over time.”It is not enough to have a lot of customer reviews, they also need to be positive reviews. Through its collection of over 1500 reviews, Huntington Beach Ford boasts a rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars. With such an exceptionally high rating, customers can be confident that they will receive excellent service at this dealership. The company credits their positive rating to their corporate dedication to employing friendly and professional staff, as well as their efficient and thorough Service Center.About Huntington Beach Ford: Huntington Beach Ford offers the greater Huntington Beach, Irvine, Long Beach, Costa Mesa, Anaheim & Orange County Communities regional specials on Ford parts and auto repair. Their knowledgeable staff is able to take customers through their complete line of new and pre-owned vehicle inventory.For any additional information, visit Huntington Beach Ford at http://www.huntingtonbeachford.com/



