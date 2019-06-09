THE DAILY LEADER: MONDAY, JUNE 10, 2019

One Minutes (Unlimited) **Following one-minute speeches, the House is expected to recess until approximately 3:00 p.m. At that time the House will reconvene to consider the bills listed for consideration under suspension of the Rules. Any recorded votes requested will be postponed until 6:30 p.m. Suspensions (11 bills) H.R. 3151 – Taxpayer First Act (Rep. Lewis (GA) – Ways and Means) – Taxpayer First Act (Rep. Lewis (GA) – Ways and Means) H.R. 542 – Supporting Research and Development for First Responders Act (Rep. Rice (NY) – Homeland Security) – Supporting Research and Development for First Responders Act (Rep. Rice (NY) – Homeland Security) H.R. 2476 – Securing American Nonprofit Organizations Against Terrorism Act of 2019 (Rep. Thompson (MS) – Homeland Security) – Securing American Nonprofit Organizations Against Terrorism Act of 2019 (Rep. Thompson (MS) – Homeland Security) H.R. 1158 – DHS Cyber Incident Response Teams Act of 2019, as amended (Rep. McCaul – Homeland Security) – DHS Cyber Incident Response Teams Act of 2019, as amended (Rep. McCaul – Homeland Security) H.R. 2539 – Strengthening Local Transportation Security Capabilities Act of 2019 (Rep. Barragan – Homeland Security) – Strengthening Local Transportation Security Capabilities Act of 2019 (Rep. Barragan – Homeland Security) H.R. 2083 – Homeland Procurement Reform Act, as amended (Rep. Correa – Homeland Security) – Homeland Procurement Reform Act, as amended (Rep. Correa – Homeland Security) H.R. 2609 – DHS Acquisition Review Board Act of 2019 (Rep. Crenshaw – Homeland Security) – DHS Acquisition Review Board Act of 2019 (Rep. Crenshaw – Homeland Security) H.R. 2590 – DHS Overseas Personnel Enhancement Act of 2019, as amended (Rep. Katko – Homeland Security) – DHS Overseas Personnel Enhancement Act of 2019, as amended (Rep. Katko – Homeland Security) H.Res. 372 – Expressing Concern for the United States-Turkey Alliance (Rep. Engel – Foreign Affairs) Expressing Concern for the United States-Turkey Alliance (Rep. Engel – Foreign Affairs) H.R. 951 – United States-Mexico Tourism Improvement Act of 2019, as amended (Rep. Cuellar – Foreign Affairs) – United States-Mexico Tourism Improvement Act of 2019, as amended (Rep. Cuellar – Foreign Affairs) H.R. 2140 – Prevent Child Marriage Act, as amended (Rep. Wagner – Foreign Affairs)