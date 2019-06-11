Charleston Capital Names John McAvoy Chief Executive Officer

“As we transition into our next growth phase, I cannot think of a better executive to guide us.” ” — Caleb Goding, Co-Founder and Chief Financial Officer

CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES , June 11, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Charleston Capital today announced the appointment of John McAvoy to the position of Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Directors, effective immediately. Mr. McAvoy has over 30 years of experience working in equity and debt capital markets and senior investment management roles.“When we launched the firm three and a half years ago, I would not have imagined our rapid growth or the speed of our evolution.” said Caleb Goding, Co-Founder and Chief Financial Officer. “As we transition into our next growth phase, I cannot think of a better executive to guide us.”Previously, Mr. McAvoy was President of Asset Management Finance (AMF), a subsidiary of Credit Suisse and a market leader in making minority investments in established, high-quality asset managers across a wide range of investment strategies and geographies. While at AMF, he led the firm’s focus on alternative investments and also served as a member of the Investment Committee and Board of Directors. Under his leadership, AMF bought stakes in six alternative investment managers, including Reservoir Capital Group and Brigade Capital Management.Prior to joining AMF in 2008, Mr. McAvoy was a Managing Director at Credit Suisse, where he held a number of senior roles for over 17 years, including Head of Hedge Fund Coverage, European Head of Equity Capital Markets and Global Co-Head of Convertible Securities. During his time at Credit Suisse, he also served on the Global Equity Operating Committee, the European Investment Banking Committee and was Chairman of the Equity Diversity Advisory Committee.Mr. McAvoy has joined Charleston Capital after getting to know the firm and their data-driven approach to filling the small business funding gap."I have a great deal of experience working with and analyzing managers of alternative strategies so I was excited to learn of a Charleston-based firm with such a unique business model,” said McAvoy regarding the firm. “Therefore, after getting to know the team, I have elected to come out of retirement to take an active leadership role to help grow the business as they have developed a truly differentiated approach to generating returns in non-bank, small business financing.”Charleston Capital is an alternative asset management company that seeks to generate attractive, absolute returns through the development and deployment of innovative technology solutions that extract unconventional data insights. The firm launched its first private credit fund in 2016 and has been rapidly expanding since. Earlier this year, the company announced the availability of inFactor, its Secure Funding Ecosystem™, to the originators of small business loans and Merchant Cash Advances in an effort to create a similar level of transparency across the entire sector that the firm creates within its investment portfolio.“We are excited to have John as a part of the team,” said Solomon Berkoff, a Principal and the Chief Investment Officer of Charleston Capital. “With John’s leadership we expect to dramatically expand our efforts to deliver risk-adjusted returns for our investors. The addition of his experience and wisdom will enable our platform to more effectively provide funding to credit-starved small businesses.”The addition of Mr. McAvoy to oversee the company, including Charleston Capital Management, the asset manager, and the development of its financial technology product solutions through its affiliate, inFactor, is a part of the company’s plan to continue setting the pace for creating value in areas which require both financial and intellectual capital.More information can be found at www.charlestoncm.com and at www.infactor.com



