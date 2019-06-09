Moda Culta Launches Loaded International Fashion Jobs Board

Fashion Industry professionals looking to expand the borders of their career now have a new resource to help them find fashion jobs worldwide.

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, June 9, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- PRESS RELEASEFOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEModa Culta Launches Loaded International Fashion Jobs BoardSHERIDAN, WY (June 9, 2019) – Fashion Industry professionals looking to expand the borders of their career now have a new resource to help them find the fashion jobs worldwide following the launch of International Fashion Jobs Board, Moda Culta. ( Fashion News Boasting approximately 1000 jobs listed over a thirty-day period, Moda Culta features some fashion jobs in in Australia, UK, New Delhi, Canada, The United Arab Emirates and America. Moda Culta partnered with top recruiters in the fashion industry such as Who in the Zoo, CLIMB Retail Recruitment, Michael Page, and Office Angels to advertise the best fashion jobs.Some of the fashion industry jobs currently listed on the job board are for Fashion Designers, Fashion Consultants, Fashion Associates, Fashion E-commerce Photographers and Fashion Instructors. Macy’s, Walmart, Everything Five Pounds are just a few of the top brands looking to fill vacancies for fashion industry jobs.Moda Culta is a cultured fashion blog that provides the scoop on the latest fashion trends, videos, fashion news and shopping tips. ( Fashion Magazine ) The website also provides insight on how to make a career in the fashion industry. The blog and international fashion job board was founded by Waitman Gobble, a veteran in apparel manufacturing boasting more than 20 years’ experience in the industry. When asked about his motivation for creating the job board, Gobble explained: “I wanted to create a source for people who focus on fashion in their careers.”The Moda Culta International Fashion Job board is easy to use. Job seekers can easily apply for any job they are interested in on the website or directly from the employer’s website. Moreover, new jobs are added daily, so the opportunities are limitless. For further information or to browse the vacancies on the Moda Culta, visit: https://modaculta.com/jobs ###Media contact: Waitman GobbleArduent Centisi LLCEmail: wago@culta.xyz



