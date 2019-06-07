Congressional Men’s Health Caucus Battles Spring Heat For Men’s Health Month During Congressional Workout

June is Men's Health Month

Bipartisan Groups Honors Men’s Health Month, 25th Anniversary of Men’s Health Week

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The heat was on for a bipartisan group of members of Congress and senators who came together on Capitol Hill June 5 for an hour-long workout to help spread awareness for Men’s Health Month this June.Partisan politics were put on ice while a group of over 40 members of Congress and their staff squatted, jumped, and planked their way through a boot camp-inspired workout lead by Congressman Markwayne Mullin (R-OK), who co-chairs the Congressional Men’s Health Caucus. U.S. Sen. Martha McSally (R-AZ), U.S. Rep. Jason Smith (R-MO), Rep. Bruce Westerman, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI), Rep. Jason Crow (D-CO), Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ) , Rep. Joe Cunningham (D-SC), Rep. Seth Moulton (D-MA), Rep. Buddy Carter (R-GA), and Rep. Van Taylor (R-TX) were among those who participated in the workout.“We have Republicans and Democrats both out here. We get to show everybody that we get along. We can set our differences aside and show we got something accomplished,” Mullin said. “My workout is my morning cup of coffee. It sets my day right. It gets me moving in the right direction.”The workout helped kick off the first week of Men’s Health Month, an annual awareness period solely dedicated to education and activities on the health and wellness of men and boys. The group also honored the 25th anniversary of National Men’s Health Week , a special awareness period recognized by Congress.The workout was a partnership of the Men’s Health Network and the Congressional Men’s Health Caucus. Click here to see photos from the event.Men's Health Network (MHN) is an international non-profit organization whose mission is to reach men, boys, and their families where they live, work, play, and pray with health awareness messages and tools, screening programs, educational materials, advocacy opportunities, and patient navigation. Learn more about MHN at www.menshealthnetwork.org and follow them on Twitter @MensHlthNetwork and Facebook at www.facebook.com/menshealthnetwork . For more information on MHN's ongoing Dialogue on Men's Health series, visit www.dialogueonmenshealth.com # # #



