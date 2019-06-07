Alexey Miller and Vietnamese Politburo Member Nguyen Van Binh discuss further bilateral cooperation

Background

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2019 is being held at the EXPOFORUM Convention and Exhibition Centre from June 6 to 8. This year's key topic is Creating a Sustainable Development Agenda.

Gazprom is represented in Vietnam by Gazprom International B.V., a specialized company focused on the implementation of power generation and LNG projects outside Russia.

Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (Petrovietnam) is engaged in hydrocarbon exploration, production, processing, transportation and marketing. In December 2009, Gazprom and Petrovietnam signed the Agreement of Strategic Partnership effective until December 2019.

In 2015, PVGAZPROM Natural Gas for Vehicles, a joint Russian-Vietnamese company focused on the use of natural gas as a vehicle fuel, was registered. The joint venture consists of Gazprom EP International B.V. (35.5 per cent), Gazprom Gazomotornoye Toplivo (35.5 per cent), and PETROVIETNAM GAS (29 per cent).

The company is implementing a joint pilot project aimed at constructing a Vietnam-based small-scale complex for the production of LNG to be used as a vehicle fuel.