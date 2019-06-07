Gazprom and VNG sign General Terms of Gas Supply

Release June 7, 2019, 14:45

Alexey Miller, Chairman of the Gazprom Management Committee, and Ulf Heitmueller, Chairman of the Executive Board of VNG, today signed at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2019 the General Terms of Gas Supply to VNG Handel & Vertrieb (a subsidiary of VNG).

According to the document, Gazprom will supply up to 3.5 billion cubic meters of gas per year to VNG Handel & Vertrieb in 2021 and 2022.

Background The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2019 is being held at the EXPOFORUM Convention and Exhibition Centre from June 6 to 8. This year's key topic is Creating a Sustainable Development Agenda. VNG is engaged in natural gas imports, underground storage and consumer supplies in Germany's eastern federal states and in Berlin.