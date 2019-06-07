Gazprom and Siemens discuss prospects of creating joint venture in Russia

Background

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2019 is being held at the EXPOFORUM Convention and Exhibition Centre from June 6 to 8. This year's key topic is Creating a Sustainable Development Agenda.

Siemens AG is a leading manufacturer of electronics and electric tools. The company entered the Russian market in 1853.

Gazprom Energoholding, a vertically integrated holding company (a wholly-owned subsidiary of Gazprom), manages the production companies of the Gazprom Group in the power generation sector.

Cooperation between Gazprom and Siemens began in 1993 and is moving forward in the following areas: automation, telemechanics, power generation, compressor station equipment, oil and gas field development technologies, energy saving, and environmental protection.